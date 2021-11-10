CJ Hamilton speaks out after return to Blackpool action

Blackpool have found themselves battling at the right end of the Championship table so far this season and they’ll be boosted by the news that CJ Hamilton returned to action in midweek.

The winger has been out of action over the last few months but managed to get some gametime in a Lancashire Senior Cup game for his side in midweek – and the player himself has admitted to the club’s official website that he will just need to ‘bide his time’ now in the hopes of breaking back into the first-team.

The 26-year-old joined the Seasiders back in 2020 and has featured over 30 times for them so far, helping them escape League One. He was well prepared to help them challenge in the second tier too, only for the player to suffer an injury back in August that has seen him sat on the sidelines over the last few months.

It’s meant that he has only managed to get four games for the club so far this campaign – but after getting back out onto the pitch, he is now ready to battle his way back into the side and ‘bide his time’ as he told the club’s official website, if it means getting more competitive Championship action.

He said: “The gaffer pulled me on Tuesday and asked me if I wanted to get involved.

“I was always up for it because I haven’t played football for a good, few months now. I needed the 90 minutes. It’s always a boost to score in any kind of game, so to get a goal as well as a game is always good.

“The boys are doing very well, so I’ve got to bide my time and put in my performances in these types of games and training to get back in the squad”

Hamilton came to Blackpool as a highly rated talent from Mansfield. He impressed many during his four years there and had looked lively for the Seasiders too before an injury put him out of action.

Now though, the winger is ready to make a comeback. If he can get back into the starting eleven and perform as he did in midweek for the first-team, then he won’t be losing his place again there anytime soon.

The Verdict

CJ Hamilton being fit again for Blackpool is certainly a big boost. The Seasiders have adapted well to the Championship so far but they will need as many solid squad players to be fit as possible, in case of a need to rotate.

Hamilton could certainly be an important first-team player and the reason he arguably isn’t is because of the injury. If he can get back into the mix and make a mark straight away, then he could cement a starting berth again soon.