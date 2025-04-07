West Ham United are reportedly preparing to make a formal approach for Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley in the coming weeks, with the 22-year-old emerging as a key summer target for manager Graham Potter.

According to a report from The West Ham Way, Potter is eager to recruit young, high-potential talent as part of a long-term squad rebuild.

Egan-Riley, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is considered a particularly attractive option due to both his on-field performances and relatively modest salary demands.

The Manchester-born centre-back has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Turf Moor, earning plaudits for his maturity and defensive consistency in the Championship.

A February run of five consecutive clean sheets earned him the EFL Young Player of the Month award, while his performances have continued to draw attention from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

CJ Egan-Riley earns modest wages at Turf Moor considering role in team

Egan-Riley is currently among the lowest earners in the Clarets' senior squad, taking home an estimated £6,000 per week according to estimated data from Capology.

This places him on par with little-seen full-back Shurandy Sambo, and significantly below his defensive colleagues - centre-back partner Maxime Estève earns £15,000 per week, while Bashir Humphreys is understood to be on £10,000 per week.

CJ Egan-Riley’s wages v defensive colleagues Player Age Estimated weekly wage CJ Egan-Riley 22 £6,000 Shurandy Sambo 23 £6,000 Oliver Sonne 24 £8,500 Bashir Humphreys 22 £10,000 Lucas Pires 24 £15,000 Connor Roberts 29 £30,000 Joe Worrall 28 £35,000

Egan-Riley’s wage accounts for roughly 1% of Burnley’s total weekly wage bill, making him one of the more cost-efficient regular starters in the squad.

Having spent time on loan at PSV Eindhoven and Hibernian in previous seasons, Egan-Riley has now firmly established himself in Burnley’s first team. His development has been steady, and his experience at youth international level for England has only increased his market value.

Given his contractual situation and current wage level, he represents a low-risk, high-upside acquisition for clubs willing to offer first-team opportunities.

Substantial salary increase likely for the record-breaking defender at West Ham

Should a move to West Ham materialise, Egan-Riley would be in line for a substantial wage increase.

The Hammers’ wage structure, as reported and estimated by Capology, indicates that even squad players are rewarded at a significantly higher rate than their Northern counterparts.

Third-choice goalkeeper Wes Foderingham earns £15,000 per week, while young winger Crysencio Summerville - signed last summer from fellow Championship side Leeds United - is on £30,000 per week. Brazilian forward Luis Guilherme, another recent youth acquisition, earns £25,000 per week.

Given his current salary, Egan-Riley could expect his weekly wage to at least double, if not triple, depending on the role envisaged for him within the squad.