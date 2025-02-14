Burnley's exceptional Championship defensive record is one of the most-talked about feats in world football at present, with the Clarets keeping 10 clean sheets in a row in the second-tier - but they will need to act fast if they are to keep as much of that contingent together ahead of next season.

Wednesday's 2-0 win over Hull City at Turf Moor made it an incredible 10 clean sheets in a row in the Championship for Scott Parker's side, in a run dating all the way back to December 21 - in which they've faced the rest of the top five in that timeframe. Nine goals conceded all season is less than double that of next-best Leeds United, who have conceded 19, and there are three players in particular who should be congratulated in James Trafford, Maxime Esteve and CJ Egan-Riley.

But it's the latter that will be of urgent attention in the coming weeks, with Egan-Riley's contract set to run out in the summer. However, not only do Burnley need to be yearning for a new contract for their youngster, but Egan-Riley should be doing everything he can by putting his faith in the Clarets.

Why CJ Egan-Riley could regret not signing new contract with Burnley

Joining the east Lancashire outfit in the summer of 2022 under Vincent Kompany, Egan-Riley barely got any minutes in his first full campaign at Burnley, with just three Championship appearances - before being loaned out to Scottish side Hibernian in 2022/23, and PSV Eindhoven's youth setup last season.

A future for the Mancunian at Turf Moor seemed a long way away, but Parker has massively trusted him this season with 27 Championship appearances from a possible 32, and he's undoubtedly undergone his breakthrough campaign for his career at the Premier League hopefuls.

However, his expiring contract poses problems for all parties. For Burnley, they'd be losing one of the most formidable defenders in the division and one of England's best up-and-coming rising stars in the summer for a measly compensation figure, with his future being something that the club's top brass should be fighting tooth and nail to secure.

But for Egan-Riley, he should see his development under Parker as a blessing - and that comes by signing a new contract. Having failed to find a regular home for minutes throughout his career, he has that at a promotion-chasing side who suit his style of play massively.

Premier League jump could come too soon for Egan-Riley, as it has for others

As it stands, Egan-Riley isn't at a stage in his career where he would garner first-team minutes in the Premier League.

Even former Burnley loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis - who made 113 appearances across four Championship loan spells before making the step-up to the Premier League, with a goalscoring England debut to boot - has struggled in a Southampton team this season, and there is every chance Egan-Riley could suffer the same fate if he jumped up too quickly for pastures new.

CJ Egan-Riley's Burnley statistics - squad ranking Number Rank Minutes played 2,342 7th Aerial duels won per game 1.7 4th Tackles completed per game 1.7 =3rd Clearances per game 4.2 =2nd

Of course, Burnley stand a good chance of promotion this season and Egan-Riley, if he was to sign a new deal at Turf Moor, will definitely have earned his place in the top-flight if he can drag the Clarets to promotion alongside Esteve and Trafford.

But there should also be an element of paying back the faith afforded to him by Parker by signing on the dotted line with the Clarets for the long-term. If Egan-Riley does make a Premier League move, he isn't guaranteed minutes and that could be an issue for his development - something that has allowed him to come on leaps and bounds in recent weeks.