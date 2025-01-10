It's been a sensational breakout season for CJ Egan-Riley at Turf Moor, establishing himself as a regular at the heart of defence, but a huge issue clouds his future at the club.

It's a little unclear how long of a contract Egan-Riley penned when he signed for the club back in 2022, with the club's official X account claiming he penned a four-year deal, while the club website says he only signed on for three years.

If the website is to be believed, then his Burnley deal runs out at the end of the campaign, and that would be simply catastrophic for the Clarets, who would be forced to dip into the market to sign another young defender.

It's no exaggeration to claim that Egan-Riley has proved this season that he's probably a defender worth an eight-figure fee to another club, particularly as he's not looked out of place next to Maxime Esteve, but Burnley now risk losing him on a free transfer unless a new contract can be thrashed out.

Naturally, the January transfer window is about wheeling and dealing, but for Burnley, their focus simply has to be on tying down a player who's arguably been their player of the season.

Scott Parker spoke of how highly CJ Egan-Riley is valued

It was Scott Parker's show of faith back in September which earned Egan-Riley a run of games in the team, and it's fair to say that his decision to do so has to go down as one of his best in the Turf Moor hot seat so far.

Parker himself was rather coy when asked about what the future holds of the Manchester City academy graduate, refusing to comment exactly how long he had left on his deal, but he did claim that the situation needs sorting, which would hint at an end of season expiry.

He said: "The situation is his situation, but hopefully we can sit around and try and get a contract sorted out for him."

"At the point you get an opportunity, you need to grab it and CJ's done that. He got an opportunity here and I decided to put him in.

"It was obviously down to an injury to Joe at the time and maybe even CJ was a bit surprised that I went to him. But I've gone to him and he hasn't looked back. He's been first class."

Parker's "first class" assessment is doing Egan-Riley a disservice, some Burnley fans would argue, as since he came into the side on a regular basis, he's been nothing short of sensational, so the thought of losing him on a free will send shivers down the spine of many at the club.

Burnley usually aren't shy about handing out new contracts

Although Alan Pace has often split opinion for some of the decisions he's made as owner of Burnley, handing out new contracts has been something he's largely drawn praise for.

Luca Koleosho, Maxime Esteve and Josh Cullen were all handed bumper new contracts in September 2024, so Pace has proven that he will reward his best performers in their performances warrant it.

Clarets fans will now be hoping he'll reward Egan-Riley with a bumper new deal to match his fantastic performances this season, but Josh Brownhill and Connor Roberts' deals also nearing an end, fans would be forgiven for losing hope a little.

CJ Egan-Riley 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Goals 1 Successful passes 1260 Pass accuracy 85.9% Chances created 8 Touches 1,701 Duels won 86 Recoveries 94 Dribbled past 1

The difference with Egan-Riley is that he's got youth on his side and will undoubtedly be worth an eight-figure fee if he had a lengthy contract behind him, while Roberts and Brownhill are getting towards the latter stages of their careers.

Burnley would have to pay an eight-figure fee themselves in the summer to replace Egan-Riley if he leaves, but they can protect one of their prized assets by handing him a new deal this month, which could be the best bit of business they could possibly do.