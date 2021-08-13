Cirkin starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face MK Dons

Sunderland are gearing up for a tricky test as they travel to take on MK Dons this weekend.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an excellent start to the new season after recording back-to-back victories over Wigan Athletic and Port Vale in League One and the Carabao Cup respectively.

Lee Johnson couldn’t have wished for a better start but it means nothing if they can’t make it count.

MK Dons will provide a stern test for the Wearsiders and Johnson knows that his team will need to be on top form if they’re to get a positive result.

So who could start for Sunderland on Saturday afternoon? We take a look at how they could shape up.

While Lee Johnson made significant changes for the Carabao Cup clash with Port Vale, the side that faced Wigan Athletic could form the bulk of Saturday’s starting XI.

Anthony Patterson is clearly a talent, but with Lee Burge starting on the opening day of the season it’s clear that the 25-year-old remains the club’s number one stopper.

Carl Winchester looked very much at home at right-back last week and so he’s expected to start, while Tom Flanagan and Callum Doyle looked very impressive in central defence for the Wearsiders.

At left back we could see one change with new signing Dennis Cirkin likely to make his Sunderland debut, with Dan Neil dropping out of the side.

Luke O’Nien has started both games in central midfield and looks very likely to do the same again while Corry Evans is also bound to start having taken the armband last week.

Josh Hawkes, Jack Diamond and Alex Pritchard all looked impressive against Port Vale on Tuesday night with the former Huddersfield man in particular pushing hard to start at the weekend.

Unfortunately for Pritchard I expect Elliott Embleton to keep his place in the number 10 role, while Lynden Gooch and Aiden McGeady are almost certain to take their places on the flanks following their impressive displays against Wigan.

Aiden O’Brien will be hoping for an opportunity to lead the line but after his impressive performance against the Latics it’s most likely that Ross Stewart will get another chance to show his worth to supporters as the long-term successor to Charlie Wyke.