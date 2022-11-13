Cirkin interest, Ross Stewart’s contract, Bradley Dack: The Sunderland transfer dilemmas Mowbray is likely to face in January

Sunderland‘s first season back in the Championship after a four-year exile in League One is turning out to be pretty solid as they sit in 15th position going into the break for the FIFA World Cup.

Whilst the majority of teams are now off for four weeks, the Black Cats will be back a week earlier to face Millwall, and they are going into that break on the back of a victory.

Tony Mowbray’s side coasted past Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s on Friday night, getting back to winning days despite playing for nearly two full months with no recognised striker.

When football returns in December, we will not be far off the January transfer window and there may be some big decisions for head coach Mowbray to make.

Let’s look at THREE dilemmas he and the transfer team at the Stadium of Light could have to make a decision on.

Dennis Cirkin

Since October, there has been speculation that the Premier League may be calling for defender Dennis Cirkin.

The left-sider arrived at Sunderland last summer and has made 51 league appearances for the club, but with a buy-back clause in his deal, former side Tottenham Hotspur were reported to be keen on bringing him back to Spurs in January.

They are also joined by Brentford, who are also apparently in the running for the 21-year-old when the window re-opens.

Sunderland won’t want to lose Cirkin and they will set a high price if it’s Brentford who come in for him, but if Spurs trigger their clause then there’s not a lot that Mowbray can do – he won’t want to lose him though if he can help it.

Ross Stewart

Having become the club’s talisman in League One, Ross Stewart had an electric start to life in the Championship, scoring five and assisting three goals in his first seven appearances.

Sunderland fans have not seen him in action for over two months after he pulled up with a thigh tear in the warm-up against Middlesbrough, and for the most part they’ve been lacking because of it in-front of goal.

There’s a contract situation to sort with the Scotland international – Sunderland are covered until 2024 thanks to a one-year extension but there is bound to be interest in January, especially if he comes back firing in-front of goal in December.

If a high seven-figure bid comes in for Stewart’s services, do Sunderland accept or do they knock back everything in a bid to climb the table and get towards the play-offs? Time will tell…

Bradley Dack

It was only a matter of time before the Dack rumours started, such is Mowbray’s love and respect for the Blackburn Rovers attacking midfielder.

As Football League World exclusively reported over a week ago, the Wearsiders are keen on doing a January deal for Dack if the finances are right, with the 28-year-old falling out of favour at Ewood Park as his contract comes to an end in the summer.

Mowbray has since played down the speculation, but that would only be right as he’s the player of another club – what could be going on in the background is another story entirely.

There’s an argument to be made that Sunderland don’t need another number 10, but Mowbray has gotten the best out of Dack in the past and he could do it once again if he puts his arm around him, so it is a deal that needs some consideration.