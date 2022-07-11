Ciaran Clark from Newcastle to Sheffield United: Is it a good move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Despite a strong season last year, Sheffield United were disappointed not to be able to overcome Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-finals despite their best efforts.

Nevertheless, Paul Heckingbottom is keen to strengthen his side in preparation for the new season with his sights set firmly on promotion to the top flight.

Reporter Keith Downie has said that the Blades are set to secure the signing of Newcastle United’s Ciaran Clark on a season long loan deal to strengthen next season.

Clark is a player out of favour in the Toon having been made to train with the U23s this summer so this is a move that looks like it could happen.

Is it a good move?

This is a good move and one that would make sense for all parties involved.

Given Clark is out of favour at Newcastle and 32-years-old now, he will just be eager to get some game time under his belt and this is a signing that would boost the Blades too.

The club did struggle with options at centre-back last season and lacked strength in depth making cover very hard when faced with injuries.

The defender has plenty of experience in the top flight and last time he played in the Championship with Newcastle, he really impressed and was a core part of the side that gained promotion.

Therefore, it isn’t hard to see him adding to the side both on and off the pitch.

Would he start?

Clark would not be a guaranteed starter given the likes of Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Egan all being available for next season too.

However, there is also no guarantee he will purely be a covering player or a substitute either.

It’s worth remembering that over the last season the defender made just 13 appearances in the Premier League so it’s hard to judge where he is in terms of his game and fitness.

However, if he takes his chances, there’s no reason why we couldn’t see him starting a fair number of games.

What does he offer?

Clark is a generally reliable defender especially at Championship level.

He’s quite a classic centre-back in the sense that he is strong in the tackle. good in the air whilst he’s perhaps not best known for his ability to play out from the back.

Furthermore, having scored three goals in his last season in the Championship, he is also able to help the team offensively in the right team.