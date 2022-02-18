Ciaran Brennan starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to play Doncaster on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday in looking to strengthen their play-off push in League One.

The Owls have come out the other side of a difficult first few months of the season and were very unfortunate to lose to league leaders Rotherham United last weekend.

Darren Moore’s men have lost just four of their last 21 in the league and will be expecting to take maximum points from 23rd placed Donny.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Lee Gregory, Harlee Dean, Tyreece John-Jules and Olamide Shodipo are ruled out while Sam Hutchinson is doubtful.

Lewis Gibson, Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley are in contention to feature having rejoined full training in recent weeks.

Here, we are predicting two changes from the side that lost to the Millers to line-up at the Keepmoat Stadium…

Gibson, Iorfa and Dunkley were not fit enough to make the bench against the Millers and therefore Ciaran Brennan could be the most likely candidate to replace Sam Hutchinson in the back three.

Florian Kamberi has been slightly more impressive in a striker role than Saido Berahino and Sylla Sow this season, suggesting that he will step in for the injured Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Wednesday are just one point and two places behind Plymouth Argyle in sixth place but look to be one of the form sides in the division.

Mendez-Laing and Hutchinson are significant losses if unable to feature, but this is why the Owls built such a deep squad in preparation for the season and it will not be seen as an excuse for Moore to lean on if Wednesday cannot take maximum points on Saturday.