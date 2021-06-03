Chuks Aneke to Reading: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Reading have recently been credited with interest in signing Chuks Aneke, with the Charlton Athletic forward’s future at The Valley remaining unclear.

Aneke signed for the Addicks in 2019, and went on to make 62 appearances in total for them, with 41 of those coming in the 2020/21 season.

The striker netted 16 goals for the League One side this term, although his efforts weren’t quite enough this season, as they missed out on a top-six finish in the third-tier, whilst under the management of Nigel Adkins.

He has been offered a new deal by Charlton, but he is yet to commit his future to the club at this stage, which has seen interest in his services heighten this summer.

TEAMtalk also claim that Middlesbrough, Coventry City, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City are also keen on reaching an agreement for Aneke.

We take a look at Reading’s interest in Aneke in more detail, and look at whether it would be a smart move by the Royals to sign him ahead of the new league campaign.

Is it a good potential move?

I’m not sure this would be the best move for Aneke, to be honest.

The forward has shown that he can score regularly in League One, but it’s a big step up to the Championship for any player, especially when he’s not been playing starting for Charlton this season.

Reading already have some decent options in attack, and it would be a strange move if he was to make the move to Reading, just to occupy a spot on their substitutes bench.

The likes of Coventry City or Bristol are more likely to be able to offer him regular game time, so a move to the Madejski Stadium might not be the ideal destination for Aneke this summer.

Would he start?

It seems hard to believe that he would start for Veljko Paunovic’s side in the future.

The Reading boss already has some strong options in attack, and it would seem like a tough ask for Aneke to force his way into their starting XI, ahead of the likes of Lucas Joao and George Puscas.

Joao was in hugely impressive form for the Berkshire-based side in the 2020/21 campaign, having scored 22 goals in 40 appearances for the Royals.

George Puscas has shown glimpses of his quality in the Championship, and he’d be likely to start ahead of Aneke heading into the new league campaign.

Aneke would likely to be filling the third-choice striker role left by the departing Sam Baldock this summer, which wouldn’t make it the best of moves for the 27-year-old this summer.

What does he offer?

He’d offer something different off the substitutes bench.

Aneke can count himself unlucky not to have featured on a more regular basis from the start of matches with Charlton Athletic, as he’s shown he can score goals at League One level.

He’d be hungry to prove himself at a higher level as well, which could play into Reading’s hands, as they’ve not had much competition for the likes of Lucas Joao and George Puscas in recent seasons.

Sam Baldock was their third choice striker last season, and the former Brighton and Hove Albion man really struggled to challenge the pair for their place in the matchday squad.

Aneke has shown his eye for goal and pace off the substitutes bench for Charlton this season, and he could prove to be worth a punt for the Royals if they’re looking for added depth in their attacking options.