Chuks Aneke starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday

Charlton Athletic earned an impressive 2-1 victory over Portsmouth on Monday evening to make it back-to-back wins in League One.

Johnnie Jackson’s men have lost just once in seven home league games under their new manager and will be confident of taking maximum points from Saturday’s London derby against AFC Wimbledon.

The Addicks are eight points above the relegation zone but 14 off of the play-off places which may provide a platform for Jackson to experiment in the second half of the campaign.

Ryan Inniss came off taking precautionary measures due to some pain in his hamstring at Fratton Park, Jason Pearce, Sam Lavelle or Deji Elerewe could be potential straight swaps with Ben Purrington an option to re-shuffle the pack.

If Inniss is fit it is likely he will keep his place and we are predicting just the one change from the side that was victorious against Pompey to line-up on Saturday…

Diallang Jaiyesimi replaces Adam Matthews at right wing back for the sole alteration.

Jaiyesimi and Blackett-Taylor were the wing backs in Charlton’s last home game, a 2-0 win over Fleetwood Town, and Jackson will want to start on the front foot.

Blackett-Taylor could be rested as he has been used as a rotation player this term, but given his man of the match display on the South Coast, supporters will be hoping to see him in the starting line-up.

Scott Fraser will likely make his debut from the bench.

Matthews did not put a foot wrong at Pompey, but may be utilised against teams higher up in the division than 20th placed Wimbledon.

The Addicks could climb into the top half with a win which would certainly offer a psychological boost to the supporters, the squad and Jackson in building momentum towards the 2022/23 season.