Chuks Aneke shares message with Charlton Athletic supporters after scoring in Stevenage clash

Chuks Aneke has taken to Instagram to share a message with Charlton Athletic’s supporters after helping his side book a place in the fourth round of the League Cup last night.

The Addicks defeated Stevenage on penalties after the two sides could not be separated at The Lamex Stadium.

Stevenage opened the scoring in the 22nd minute as Luke Norris converted from the penalty spot after Richard Chin handled in the area.

Jake Taylor went close to doubling the League Two outfit’s advantage as his effort clipped the woodwork.

Following the break, Aneke was brought on by Ben Garner as Charlton searched for an equaliser.

The forward eventually levelled proceedings in the 87th minute as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Aaron Chapman.

Aneke also scored in the penalty shoot-out as Charlton converted all of their spot-kicks.

Taylor missed the decisive penalty for Stevenage as the Addicks progressed to the next round of the competition.

Charlton will discover their next opponents when the draw is made following Manchester United’s meeting with Aston Villa on Thursday.

After his side’s latest clash, Aneke opted to take to Instagram to share a message.

The forward posted: “Happy to get another goal.

“In the hat for the next round.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuks Aneke (@caneke10)

The Verdict

Charlton needed one of their players to step up to the mark yesterday in order to avoid an upset against Stevenage and thus Garner will be pleased by the impact that Aneke made in this fixture.

The forward has now managed to find the back of the net on three occasions after being introduced as a substitute which is an impressive tally.

Aneke will be hoping that this latest performance will persuade Garner to hand him his first start of the season on Saturday when Charlton take on Burton Albion in League One.

Given that Aneke has scored 54 goals at this level during his career, he will unquestionably fancy his chances of adding to this tally against a Burton outfit who have only kept two clean-sheets in the third-tier in the current campaign.

