Chuks Aneke reacts to Charlton Athletic’s 4-2 win v Exeter City

It was a fairytale return from injury for Chuks Aneke as Charlton Athletic beat Exeter City 4-2 on Tuesday evening at The Valley.

The 29-year-old has not featured at all this season before taking his place on the bench under the lights and the physical striker scored within two minutes of coming on, with the game tantalisingly poised, 2-1 to the hosts when he was introduced in the 82nd minute.

Injuries have plagued Aneke’s progress in his career over the last three seasons or so, and he managed just five league starts combined for both the Addicks and Birmingham City in the 2021/22 campaign.

Aneke was delighted and determined to build on the performance when he spoke to CharltonTV after the game.

He said: “I’d been out for a little while, so I was itching to get back.

“It was the best way to repay the fans (scoring on his return) after being out for so long, it’s a good win and I’m happy to be on the scoresheet.

“Although we’ve been drawing games, we’ve had chances to win games and we’ve been playing really good football.

“It’s good to get this win to give us some confidence and hopefully we can turn those draws into wins.

“I’m putting all that behind me (injury problems), I’m fit now and I’m going to keep working hard.

“They all count (on his scruffy goal), whether it comes off your knee or your head it doesn’t really matter, the score reads what the score reads and it’s three points.

“I feel like I can affect games when I play, I did my job today and so did the team, so I’m delighted.”

It will be interesting to see what kind of involvement Aneke has against high-flying Portsmouth on Monday, with Miles Leaburn potentially set to miss the game after picking up an ankle injury.

The Verdict

Aneke has proven over the last couple of seasons that when he is fit, he is one of the best strikers in League One, the issue being that that has not been very often.

It is likely that even if Aneke does stay in and around the squad, that he is predominantly utilised as an impact substitute with Jayden Stockley and Miles Leaburn (should his injury not be too serious) picking up more minutes.

Ben Garner was able to introduce Aneke, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Jack Payne, Sean Clare and Albie Morgan from the bench on Tuesday evening, significant weapons to bring into any match at the level and ending the eight-game winless run with a resounding victory will have been enormous for the confidence of the group.