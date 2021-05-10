Chuks Aneke, Andrew Shinnie and Albie Morgan react to Charlton player’s farewell message

Liam Millar’s time at Charlton Athletic has come to an end as the Addicks failed to climb into the League One play-offs on the final day.

Portsmouth may have faltered and dropped out of the top six but it wasn’t Charlton who took their place – it was Oxford as a 4-0 win over Burton Albion meant sixth position was theirs for the taking.

Even though the Addicks won on the final day against League One champions Hull City, it wasn’t enough to propel them into the play-offs, despite Nigel Adkins only losing one of his 10 games in charge since being appointed.

One player who has played every game for Charlton since he arrived in January is Millar, who came in from Liverpool and is a full Canada international and started in the majority of his 27 appearances for the London side.

Millar has been a creative influence on the left-wing for Charlton, scoring three times and assisting six goals (transfermarkt) and the club will perhaps be hoping to get him back next season.

From his Instagram post to the fans, it doesn’t sound like Millar will be returning to The Valley but never say never – several of his team-mates from this season have commented on his post including Chuks Aneke, Andrew Shinnie and Albie Morgan.

The Verdict

It looks like Millar was well-liked at Charlton and if there’s a chance of him coming back for a full season, they should probably take it.

Six assists from the wing in half a season is pretty good and at the age of just 21, Millar can only improve with experience.

Charlton will be pushing for automatic promotion next season with Thomas Sandgaard’s backing, and if Millar was to return it would be a real statement of intent.