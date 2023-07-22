Highlights Chuba Akpom has attracted interest from Premier League teams, but Middlesbrough have not received any offers for him yet.

Akpom's contract expires next year, potentially forcing Boro to make a key decision about his future before the end of the window.

Akpom is considering his options but is open to staying at Boro for the 2023/24 campaign.

Middlesbrough are yet to receive any offers for Chuba Akpom this summer despite the attacking enjoying an excellent 2022/23 campaign, according to Teesside Live.

Scoring 28 league goals last season, the ex-Arsenal proved to be crucial to Boro's promotion push under Michael Carrick.

This time last year, it looked as though Akpom may have been on his way out of the Riverside, but Chris Wilder brought him back into the first team due to their lack of forward options at the time and that decision proved to be extremely fruitful for the Teesside outfit.

But it's unclear how long they will be able to hold on to him for - because he has attracted interest from Premier League teams in recent months.

Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with a move for him - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him become the subject of interest from elsewhere before the summer window closes.

How long does Chuba Akpom have left on his Middlesbrough contract?

His contract at the Riverside expires next year and if the player fails to put pen to paper on a new deal soon, Boro will need to make a decision on his future towards the latter stages of the window.

They could retain him which could boost their chances of securing promotion at the end of next term, but they risk losing him for free if they did that.

Or they could potentially cash in on him now and try and bring in an adequate replacement, although that won't be an easy task considering how much of an asset he was last term.

What is Chuba Akpom's stance?

Teesside Live believes the attacker is weighing up his options at this stage, although he is open to staying next season.

However, it's currently unclear whether he intends to sign a new deal.

If he stays next season, he could have plenty of contract offers on the table next year and that could allow him to get the best possible deal for himself.

What did Michael Carrick say about Chuba Akpom's current situation?

Boro boss Carrick is keen to keep hold of one of his biggest assets - and he reiterated that desire to Teesside Live.

Speaking on this subject, the Manchester United legend said: "He's still here. He's our player this season. I worry only because he’s not fit and it’s an important time of the year.

"I speak to Chuba every day. I hope he stays, of course I do. He's a big player for us. Football is football and I'd be stupid on any player to guarantee anything because it doesn't work like that. But we'll see.

"We're trying. He's had a great time, he had a great season last season, as we all did. We fell a bit short so we're hungry to do better this season."

Should Chuba Akpom sign a new contract at Middlesbrough?

Considering he wasn't appreciated at Boro before, you can't exactly blame Akpom for weighing up his options.

However, he's appreciated by Carrick, his teammates and the supporters and this is why it wouldn't be his worst decision if he decided to put pen to paper on a new deal.

He's also a guaranteed starter at the Riverside and he may not get the same amount of playing time if he took the step up to the top flight, so he should be looking to stay for now.

The 27-year-old may end up in the top tier even if he stays at Boro - because they are likely to be one of the favourites for promotion next season if they can bring in a starting left-back and striker.

He's wise to weigh up his options - but he shouldn't rule out the possibility of extending his stay on Teesside.