Chuba Akpom enjoyed a season to remember as he recorded a career best 29 goals for Middlesbrough this season.

This is partly down to the free role provided to him by manager Michael Carrick, who moved him to behind the striker, playing in the number ten role as a second striker, allowing him to freely exploit space.

He finished the Championship's top goalscorer, and became the first Middlesbrough player since Bernie Slaven to score 20 or more league goals in one season, making history in the process.

This excellent form has undoubtedly led to interest in him from elsewhere, meaning Boro could have to fight to keep hold of him in the close season.

Who is interested in signing Chuba Akpom?

As a result of the 29 goals in all competitions scored this season, it's inevitable that Akpom might attract interest from other clubs.

However, due to Middlesbrough's position of not benefitting from parachute payments, they could be prompted to sell their star forward in the summer to fund a promotion push. This is exemplified by the fact that Akpom only has 12 months remaining on his current contract, leaving his situation precarious from a Boro perspective.

Interest started to emerge in March, with the Metro suggesting up to six Premier League clubs were taking a look at the former Hull City loanee, with interest not turning into serious bids.

Speculation continued in the close season, with Sun journalist Alan Nixon reporting that Everton, Leeds and Crystal Palace were all among the clubs looking at recruiting the forward.

Will Chuba Akpom leave Middlesbrough this summer?

Akpom has gone on record stating that Michael Carrick is the best manager he's played for in his career. His season backs that up and having played under both Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder at the Riverside, two very good managers, it's clear Carrick has tapped into his potential.

With that it mind, it would be likely that Akpom would stay at Boro going into next season, with a move likely to prove a risk for the player. That being said, that could be taken out of Akpom's hands should the club decide to cash in on an incredible season.

With a fee of potentially £15m touted, the club look to reinvest that throughout the team. With several areas needing to be addressed, and EFL profit and sustainability rules needing to be adhered to, Boro's hand could be forced this summer.