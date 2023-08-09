Middlesbrough's attempts to keep hold of striker Chuba Akpom faces yet another new challenge as the Championship striker supremo has reportedly come under bid from French outfit Lens.

Akpom burst onto the scene under Michael Carrick last season, notching 28 goals in just 40 Championship appearances - but with Boro failing to win promotion after losing in the Championship play-offs to Coventry City, it could mean that the striker will be plying his trade elsewhere with top-flight football on offer.

As a result, clubs have shown their interest - but a report from Sky Sports on Wednesday has seen the striker come under bid from Lens, despite their bid falling short.

What does the report state?

The report (14:50 on Sky Sports’ live blog) states that Lens have made an £8million move for Akpom, despite Sheffield United’s interest in bringing the striker to the Premier League after Iliman Ndiaye left for Marseille.

However, Middlesbrough believe Akpom to be worth £15million - almost double Lens' bid - and they won’t sell him until they get a replacement through the door for the former Arsenal youngster. With Akpom into the final year of his contract, Sky believe that it is unlikely he will sign a new deal, whilst the Blades and another European club, thus far unnamed, are also interested in snatching him from the north east.

Would a transfer to Lens be a good move for Chuba Akpom?

Lens will be in the Champions League group stages next season after they finished second in Ligue 1 last season, and that could have a huge say in their proposal to sign Akpom from the Riverside outfit in terms of personal agreements.

Having sold two of their key players in Lois Openda and Seko Fofana for an estimated £58million this summer, Lens are flush with cash, and alongside their prize money for competing in the Champions League, that could be a huge detriment to the plans of Michael Carrick as they know that the money is there for the striker from the French outfit.

Openda’s 21-goal haul in Ligue 1 will be massively missed by Franck Haise’s men, and their move for Akpom could solve their goalscoring problems as they aim for their first season in the Champions League group stages for 21 years.

Akpom has been abroad to the Belgian and Greek top-flights before, so he is no stranger to playing abroad - and with the chance to face off against some of Europe’s best sides, it’s definitely an inviting prospect for last season’s Championship Player of the Season.

What has Michael Carrick said about Chuba Akpom’s current situation?

Akpom missed out on the season opener against Millwall, and that is set to continue towards this weekend for the trip to Coventry City. Carrick said: "It's still early to be fair, he hasn't been training for that long. Hopefully, he'll be in and around the group, but he's still got a bit to do to be fully fit."

In terms of a move elsewhere, Carrick further denied any moves, stating: "From my point of view, not one bit, no," when asked about any changes to Akpom’s situation.