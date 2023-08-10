Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom is attrating significant transfer interest this summer.

Akpom enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, scoring 29 goals and providing two assists in 42 appearances in all competitions to help Boro reach the Championship play-offs, where they were beaten by Coventry City in the semi-finals.

The 27-year-old was the top goalscorer in the second tier last term and he was rewarded for his performances as he was named Championship Player of the Season.

Akpom arrived at the Riverside Stadium from PAOK in September 2020 for a fee of £2.75 million, but after struggling to make an impression at the club, he returned to the Greek side on loan for the 2021-22 season.

After his return to Teesside, Akpom was initially not even given a squad number by former manager Chris Wilder at the start of last season, but he thrived after being moved to a number 10 role following Michael Carrick's appointment in October, producing the best form of his career and becoming one of the division's leading marksmen.

Akpom has no shortage of suitors this summer and with under a month of the transfer window remaining, we rounded up all the latest news involving the striker.

What is the latest Chuba Akpom transfer news?

Sheffield United interest in Akpom

Journalist Alan Nixon claimed last week that newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United are plotting a move for Akpom.

Boro valued Akpom at £15 million at the start of the window, but that "may now be falling" and he could be available for £8 million.

Akpom would reportedly "jump at the chance of the Premier League" and as the striker has just one year left on his contract, Boro could cash in on him this summer.

The Blades are in need of attacking reinforcements after the departure of star striker Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille and the funds from his sale and Sander Berge's move to Burnley could enable them make a bid for Akpom.

Lens and Ajax join race for Chuba Akpom

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (09/08, 14:50), French side Lens have made an offer for Akpom.

Lens are thought to have bid £8 million for the striker, but Boro are reportedly unwilling to sell until they have a replacement lined up.

Franck Haise's side finished second in Ligue 1 last season, just one point behind champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Lens are not the only European club interested in Akpom, with Dutch giants Ajax also keen, as per Voetbal International.

Ajax are looking to strengthen in the forward areas this summer with Brian Brobbey the only striker currently on the club's books and Akpom is high on their list of transfer targets.

What has Michael Carrick said on Chuba Akpom's Middlesbrough future?

Carrick revealed that he is "relaxed" about Akpom's future and says he is focusing on getting the striker back to full fitness after he missed much of pre-season through injury.

"He’s our player, Chuba, so I’m relaxed," Carrick told ITV.

"Sometimes you can get into this type of situation and people get carried away both ways but ultimately he has a contract with us. We have a great relationship and he has done great things for this club. I’m more focused on getting him back among the group and fit."