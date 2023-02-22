Chuba Akpom sends four-word message to Tommy Smith after new Middlesbrough agreement

Middlesbrough attacker Chuba Akpom has taken to Instagram to react to the news that Tommy Smith has extended his stay at the Riverside Stadium.

As confirmed by Middlesbrough’s official website, Smith has signed a two-year deal which will keep him at the club until 2025.

Smith’s previous contract was set to expire later this year.

The 30-year-old joined Boro last year after being invited to participate in pre-season training.

Handed his debut in Middlesbrough’s meeting with Queens Park Rangers in August, Smith has gone on to feature on 26 occasions for the club in all competitions.

Since Boro’s decision to hand over the reins to Michael Carrick, the right-back has managed to establish himself as a regular starter.

With Middlesbrough set to take on West Bromwich Albion this weekend, Smith is expected to be given the nod to feature for his side at The Hawthorns.

Currently four points behind Sheffield United who occupy second place in the Championship standings, Boro will be looking to close this particular gap by defeating the Baggies.

After his new deal was announced, Smith shared a message on Instagram with the club’s supporters.

The defender posted: “Delighted to extend my stay with this fantastic club for a further two years.

“Thank you everyone for the continued support.”

Akpom responded to Smith’s message by commenting: “Well deserved bro, congrats.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Smith (@tommysmith2)

The Verdict

Smith’s performances in recent times have been impressive and thus it is hardly a surprise that he has been rewarded with a new deal.

The defender has helped his side claim three clean-sheets since the turn of the year and recently recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.81 during the club’s win over promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Middlesbrough will be hoping that Smith and Akpom will be able to maintain their fitness as well as their consistency over the course of the coming months as they aim to hunt down the Blades.

Akpom, who had his contract extended to 2024 last month by Boro, will be confident in his ability to cause issues for West Brom on Saturday as he has managed to find the back of the net on 19 occasions in the Championship this season.

