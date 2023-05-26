Chuba Akpom has credited Michael Carrick with getting the best form of his career out of the forward.

Akpom had been frozen out at Middlesbrough under Chris Wilder just a year ago, but ended the Championship campaign as the division’s top scorer.

How did Chuba Akpom perform for Middlesbrough this season?

The 27-year-old bagged 28 goals in the second tier, playing a crucial role in the team’s fourth place finish.

Despite suffering defeat to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals, it was still quite a positive campaign for Boro.

Akpom’s starring role in the team proved revelatory, with a new role given to him by new manager Carrick following his arrival in October.

Was Carrick key to Akpom's form in 22/23?

The forward has highlighted the work that the Boro boss has done as being crucial to his upturn in form this season.

He has praised the work done by Carrick and believes there aren’t enough good things he could say about the former midfielder.

“Carrick spoke to me straight away,” said Akpom, via the Daily Mail.

“In his second session, he put me in that new role.

"I'm so grateful he did that — it's got the best out of me.

“Michael is a top man.

“The gaffer is so humble... he would say he's had nothing to do with my form, but I want to tell people he has been key.

“I can't praise him enough for what he's done for my career.”

Akpom bagged 24 in 31 league appearances following Carrick’s appointment in October.

Those goals propelled the team from the relegation scrap to a play-off place, with the Premier League almost in sight at the Riverside.

A 1-0 loss to the Sky Blues in the second leg of their semi-final clash cost the team a chance at promotion, but optimism is high that next season will provide another opportunity at a top flight return

Michael Carrick's tactical tweak at Boro

Moving Akpom slightly further back in a No.10 position proved to be a stroke of genius from Carrick, with this new role really bringing the best out of the forward.

January's additions also proved very useful, with Cameron Archer in particular bringing another dimension to the side’s attack.

The pair enjoyed a fruitful partnership up front that led to Boro having the second-best record in front of goal in the entire Championship.

Despite play-off defeat, there is still every reason to believe that the club can fight for promotion again next season.