Chuba Akpom opens up on emotional toll of recent Middlesbrough setback

Chuba Akpom has admitted that the injuries he suffered earlier this season took a mental toll on his health.

The Middlesbrough forward was brought back into the fold by Chris Wilder, having previously been frozen out by the coach.

But a knee injury suffered during the side’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United in August ruled him out of action for several weeks.

That halted his momentum, and Boro suffered as a result too with the team struggling for results.

That led to the dismissal of Wilder with the club in the relegation zone before his return.

However, the striker bagged the winning goal in his comeback to the starting lineup to seal all three points against Birmingham City on Wednesday night.

He has since opened up on his struggles with fitness, claiming that it was difficult to accept both mentally and physically.

“It was a setback but that’s life,” said Akpom, via Teesside Live.

“When you think you are on top and on cloud nine, something can happen and take you right back down.

“You have to be ready for that.

“I’ve always had that type of mentality.

“Although it did hurt me to be injured, I know that there was light at the end of the tunnel and I just needed to do my rehab well.

“I’ve done a lot of stuff off the pitch like analysing my game. That’s the positive that I took from it.

“Done a lot of gym work, I got myself stronger and mentally I’ve been working on that side as well which is very important.

“I always try to take the positives from the negatives and I feel like that has helped me a lot.

“I’ve come back to push the boys again and hopefully we can get a few wins.”

Akpom’s strike moved Boro up to 18th in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s action.

Leo Percovich has taken charge of the first team squad on a temporary basis as the club searches for a new manager.

He will oversee Saturday’s 3pm kick-off with Millwall.

The Verdict

Akpom had scored twice in the 2-2 draw with United before limping off injured, which must have felt awful for the 26-year old.

It has been a difficult time for him at Boro but he has played his way back into contention.

His resilience has been impressive, and to mark his return to the starting lineup with a winning goal will be a huge boost to him and the team.

Millwall will be a big test, but another win would really help the club turn their season around after a poor start.