Chuba Akpom offers verdict on Middlesbrough’s performance following win v Birmingham City

Middlesbrough have had a disappointing start to the new season and after losing five of their opening games and sitting in the relegation zone, Chris Wilder was relieved of his duties as manager at Boro.

Last night, Middlesbrough played their first game without Wilder under the temporary management of Leo Percovich and were able to get a 1-0 win over Birmingham City.

The three points has already seen Boro move out of the relegation zone and up to 18th in the league and with a game against Millwall coming up this weekend, they will be keen to get some more points on the board.

It wasn’t the greatest of performances from Boro with Chuba Akpom’s 23rd minute goal being the difference but the goalscorer doesn’t mind for now as long as the points are coming in as he told the club’s Official Media: “Massive performance. I feel like we probably needed that, it has been a difficult start to the season for us all but we knew that if we carried on playing with the intensity that we’ve been playing and creating the chances that we’ve been creating that the goals will come and the wins will come.

“It is just about persistence. It is good to get the win now and we just want to continue like this for the rest of the season.

“I don’t think we are too concerned about if it was a pretty or ugly game. I prefer ugly game and a win.

“We’ve been playing a lot of pretty games and we’ve not managed to get a win. Today was ugly, we showed a lot of desire to get the win that we wanted.”

The Verdict:

This was a much needed win for Middlesbrough and the fact they’ve climbed so far up the table as a result shows what some points can do for them.

Whilst it wasn’t a particularly nice performance for the fans to watch, points are more important at this stage especially given Boro’s league position.

As time goes on and a new manager comes in, the key will be trying to get a balance of good performances and wins.

However, as Akpom says tit is important to get some momentum going and take this result forward as motivation.