Highlights Chuba Akpom's departure from Middlesbrough was a blow to the team, as they struggled to find a replacement and their form dipped in the new campaign.

Akpom joined Ajax for a reported £12 million, a sizable fee considering he was in the final year of his contract, but it may have been the wrong move for him as Ajax is currently battling in the relegation zone of the Eredivisie.

Akpom has struggled to make an impact at Ajax, with only one start in the league and no goals or assists. It has been a disaster of a campaign for both him and the club.

Chuba Akpom was the star of the show as Middlesbrough climbed the Championship table last season.

The arrival of Michael Carrick saw a transformation in the team’s form as they rose from the bottom three of the table into the top four.

Boro earned a play-off place as they finished fourth in the table, with their early season form under Chris Wilder the big reason why they were unable to challenge Sheffield United for an automatic promotion place.

Disappointingly, Carrick’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Coventry City in the second leg of their semi-final clash, ending their hopes of a berth in the Premier League.

After a campaign in which Akpom registered 28 goals and two assists, his future naturally became the subject of speculation.

Should Chuba Akpom have left Middlesbrough?

This came as a big blow to Middlesbrough, who struggled to find his replacement as the team’s form dipped to start the new campaign.

The forward joined Dutch giants Ajax in a deal worth a reported £12 million, which was a sizable fee for someone in the final year of his contract.

However, losing the Championship’s top scorer for just £12 million still stung when someone like Viktor Gyokeres departed for nearly twice that figure from Coventry.

But, with Carrick’s team having refound their form in recent weeks, perhaps it was Akpom who ended up on the wrong side of the deal.

The striker has joined Ajax at the worst moment in their modern history, with the side battling in the relegation zone of the Ereidivisie.

The team is currently without a manager following the dismissal of Maurice Steijn just a few months into his reign.

The historic club is 17th in the Dutch top flight, just one point ahead of bottom side FC Volendam.

The gap to safety is two points, and league leaders PSV Eindhoven are already 22 ahead in the title race.

They are also bottom of the Europa League group, and face elimination from European competition this side of the new year.

How has Chuba Akpom fared at Ajax?

What’s worse is that Akpom isn’t even proving good enough to make the starting lineup of the side either.

The 27-year-old has made just one start in the league, making a further four appearances from the bench.

Akpom has yet to contribute a goal or an assist and is struggling to find his form again after recovering from injury.

He’s made three substitute appearances in the Europa League as well, featuring for a grand total of just 169 minutes in all competitions.

It has been a disaster of a campaign for both the player and the club at this stage, while Boro continue to climb the Championship table once again.

Carrick’s side once again looks capable of fighting for promotion to the Premier League, having won their last six in a row.

At this stage one might wonder whether Middlesbrough might even have the better of Ajax if the two were to meet.

And one would certainly wonder whether Akpom has any regrets over the decision to swap Teesside for the Netherlands.