Highlights Chuba Akpom is backing Middlesbrough to successful after leaving the club for Ajax.

The striker enjoyed a excellent spell last season, scoring 29 goals in 42 appearances and helping Middlesbrough secure a place in the play-offs.

He has now signed a five-year contract with the Dutch giants.

Chuba Akpom has backed Middlesbrough to enjoy success in the not too distant future, in his goodbye message to the Championship club.

That's after it was confirmed that the striker has now completed a move to Dutch giants AFC Ajax, on a permanent deal.

How did Akpom do during his time at Middlesbrough?

Former Arsenal striker Akpom first joined Middlesbrough in the summer of 2020, joining from Greek side PAOK for a reported £2.75million.

However, Akpom struggled to make an impact during his debut campaign at The Riverside Stadium, where he scored just five goals in 38 Championship appearances for the club.

As a result, the striker was then loaned back to PAOK for the 2021/22 season, where he managed to find the net 11 times in 52 games across all competitions.

Returning to Middlesbrough for the 2022/23 campaign, Akpom enjoyed by far the best spell of his career last season, as he scored 29 goals in 42 appearances for the club in total.

That saw him comfortably secure the Championship Golden Boot for last season, as he helped Middlesbrough secure a place in the play-offs, although a semi-final defeat to Coventry City saw the club miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

As a result, with Akpom entering the final year of his contract at the Riverside Stadium this summer, it seems Middlesbrough have now been forced to cash in on the striker, with his move to Ajax now having been confirmed.

What are the terms of Akpom's move to Ajax?

While the fee that Ajax have paid for the signing of Akpom is officially undisclosed, it does seem as though Middlesbrough will have made a significant profit on the striker.

It has been reported that the Dutch side agreed to pay a fee of £12million to the Championship club for the striker, having seemingly beat off Sheffield United and French side Lens to secure his services.

Akpom has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Ajax, that will keep him with the Dutch giants until the end of the 2027/28 season.

What has Akpom had to say about Middlesbrough after leaving the club?

While he may no longer be a part of the set-up at Middlesbrough, it seems Akpom is still hopeful and confident of seeing the club get back out of the Championship and into the Premier League sooner rather than later.

Speaking to Middlesbrough's official website in the wake of that confirmation of his move to Ajax, the striker said: “I’d like to thank everyone connected with Boro and especially a big thanks to the fans for the support and love they have given me.

“Last season was full of memories I’ll never forget and I will be forever proud. Everyone knows what I think of Michael Carrick, and I’m sure success is just around the corner.

“For me now, I have an exciting new challenge with one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can’t wait to get started with Ajax. I’ll still be following the Boro from afar and wish everyone connected with the club all the very best for the future.”

Akpom's exit another blow for 'Boro

It has been a difficult start to the Championship season for Middlesbrough, which will not be helped by the departure of last season's top scorer in Akpom.

Michael Carrick's side are currently bottom of the Championship table after defeats to Millwall and Coventry in their opening two league games. They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Huddersfield - who they have already beaten in the Carabao Cup this season - at the Riverside Stadium.