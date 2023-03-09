Chuba Akpom makes honest admission as he reflects on time at Middlesbrough

Chuba Akpom has admitted he didn’t feel he was suited to the way Middlesbrough wanted to play until Michael Carrick arrived.

The forward has been a revelation under the new boss, scoring an incredible 21 goals so far this season to help fire Boro up to third in the Championship table as they push for promotion.

Few saw that coming after a miserable spell on Teesside prior to that, with Akpom, who was brought to the Riverside Stadium by Neil Warnock, netting just five times in his first season.

Akpom would have a loan at former club PAOK last season as Chris Wilder was also seemingly not a fan of the player.

And, opening up on those hard times, Akpom explained why he felt things didn’t go to plan for him when speaking to Teesside Live.

“It was quite difficult for me in my first season. I don’t think the playing style suited the way I play and, in truth, I wasn’t the right match for that squad. With all that in mind, I just probably wasn’t myself. There were things going on behind the scenes which people won’t know about.

“It just didn’t happen, and that can happen sometimes with players. It might take a while to settle or whatnot. I did think my time at the club was over. But I truly believe everything happens for a reason, and the past is the past.”

The verdict

This is an interesting insight from Akpom and it begs the question why those in charge were playing him in a role that clearly wasn’t suited to him.

Although, as he points out, the forward mentions off-field issues and we don’t know what they were, so that will have also played a part.

Now though, he is in a great place and a central figure to a Boro team that play stylish football and look as though they can win promotion this season.

