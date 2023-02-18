Chuba Akpom issues three-word reaction after hitting significant Middlesbrough milestone

Middlesbrough continued to close the gap on the Championship automatic promotion spots on Saturday afternoon when they dispatched of Queens Park Rangers 3-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Fresh off a victory of the same scoreline against promotion rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday, which cut the deficit to the second-placed Blades in the table to seven points, Boro were aiming to shrink it even further against the out-of-form Hoops as Paul Heckingbottom’s side lost 3-2 earlier on in the day at Millwall.

Michael Carrick’s men obliged as a second half brace from Chuba Akpom put the Teessiders 2-0 up – Ilias Chair’s late goal to halve the arrears made things uncomfortable until Riley McGree plundered in a third for Boro to wrap the three points up.

All the plaudits on the day though have to go to Akpom, who is currently the toast of the Riverside after his latest two-goal salvo, and it was a feat that saw him hit the 20-goal mark for the campaign in all competitions.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

Akpom has hit 19 league goals for the season, with the last Boro player to his 20 being Bernie Slaven in the 1989-90 campaign with 21, and as he reached his latest seasonal landmark, the ex-Arsenal man is clearly lost for words as he posted a three-word tweet to express his feelings.

The Verdict

It’s incredibly hard to believe that this is the same Chuba Akpom that Neil Warnock loaned out and Chris Wilder only brought back into the squad because he lacked options in the final third at the start of the season.

There was quite clearly always a player in there since his £2.75 million move from PAOK of Greece in 2020, but his five goals in his debut season were not enough for Warnock to keep him around.

Something has clearly lit a fire in his belly this season though and the signs were there under Wilder, but it is under Carrick where Akpom has exploded with 16 goals in 18 matches – and that is playing in an attacking midfield role as well.

It is the ultimate turn-around for the striker and if his goals can fire Boro back to the Premier League for 2023-24, then his place in Boro folklore will be cemented.