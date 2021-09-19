Chuba Akpom issues honest assessment on Middlesbrough stint following transfer departure

Chuba Akpom signed for Middlesborough a year ago from PAOK but struggled in his first season on Teeside.

Akpom scored just five goals for Boro and fell out of favour towards the end of the 20/21 season.

Boro boss Neil Warnock was honest in his assessment of Akpom’s performances last season which all but cemented his desire to move back to Greece this summer.

Akpom described his season with Middlesbrough as ‘difficult’ and the forward relished a clean slate as he tries to regain his form for his former club, who play in the Greek Super League.

Akpom told PAOK TV: “I’m so happy to be back, so happy to be playing in black and white, so happy to be playing with the coach and teammates again”

“Although this is a place where I’ve been before and had a lot of success and I’m familiar with the fans, coming back home you have nerves. I don’t know if it’s anxiety or excitement but I was very motivated.”

Akpom admitted things were difficult for him at Boro and is happy to have a clean slate.

“On the pitch, it was a difficult season last season but I feel like this is a clean slate for me, playing with a coach that believes in me, I’m excited for the season,” Akpom continued.

Akpom did feature for the Boro this season, coming off the bench in the defeat to QPR at The Riverside with Warnock then admitting he’s been disappointed in his performances and that he wasn’t to be in his plans for the 21/22 season.

The Verdict

You have to feel for Akpom somewhat as Boro struggled all round last season to finish chances regularly.

He was perhaps unfairly called out by his manager Neil Warnock and he certainly wasn’t the only player to underperform as the likes of Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga were unable to deliver also.

However, he did feature in 33 league games and perhaps should have delivered more goals as Boro created plenty of chances throughout the season to repay the managers faith in the forward.

Whatever the case, Akpom has the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong as he looks to rediscover the form that earnt him his move to Middlesbrough last season.