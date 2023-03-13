Chuba Akpom issues five-word message as Middlesbrough secure important Swansea victory

Middlesbrough made it back to back Championship victories with a 3-1 victory over Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

It was the home side who had taken the lead in the encounter, though, with Joel Piroe giving the Swans a 1-0 advantage on the 15 minute mark.

Eventually, Boro would get back into things, though, even if it did take until the second half.

Aaron Ramsey levelled things in the 54th minute, before Cameron Archer gave Boro the lead just three minutes later.

Chuba Akpom’s 77th minute spot kick wrapped up all three points for Michael Carrick’s side, ensuring they heaped the pressure on Sheffield United as they slipped up in their 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town.

The gap between the Blades in second and Middlesbrough in third is now down to just four points with ten matches to go.

Speaking of Chuba Akpom, the Boro forward took to social media with a short message after the match as he took his goal tally to 23 goals for the campaign.

On Instagram he wrote: “No better feeling , Big win🤝😮‍💨 #Godsplan.”

Middlesbrough next face Stoke City in Championship action tomorrow evening before hosting Preston North End in 3pm action on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

What a season Chuba Akpom is having.

What a season Middlesbrough are having.

It was absolutely huge for Carrick’s side to take all three points on Saturday with Sheffield United slipping up and you can be sure the Boro squad will be even more motivated to catch the Blades now the gap is down to just four points.

With ten games to go, the Championship promotion race is very much on and Middlesbrough are the side with all the momentum at the moment.

Keep the likes of Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer firing and they’ll go a long way to securing themselves a spot in the Premier League next season.

