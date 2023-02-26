“Chuba Akpom is the obvious one” – 23-year-old is second Middlesbrough player “tailor-made” for Sheffield United XI: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are currently the biggest threat to Sheffield United’s push for automatic promotion, with Michael Carrick’s side winning at Bramall Lane earlier in February and seemingly shifting the momentum in the race for second.

However, there are plenty of twists and turns on the horizon as the Championship season concludes.

We are taking things in a slightly different direction here when pitching Boro up against Sheffield United, asking the question which of Carrick’s players would get into Paul Heckingbottom’s starting line-up.

Our writers discuss that topic here:

Ned Holmes

Chuba Akpom is the obvious one.

The Championship top scorer has been in phenomenal form this season – bagging 20 goals already.

Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer is a proper talent and he could partner Akpom up top – with Iliman Ndiaye just behind them causing real damage.

Ryan Giles is tailor-made to be a left wing-back, in my eyes, and would offer real creativity from that side for the Blades so he’s in too.

You want John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic in the back three, which means it’s a tough call between Dael Fry and Darragh Lenihan for that final spot.

I’m a massive fan of Fry so he gets the nod for me.

Marcus Ally

Not that many if truth be told.

I would be happy to stick with Wes Foderingham over Zack Steffen given his dependability over the last two seasons and no Boro player breaks into the back three of Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan and Jack Robinson, though the latter has had his ups and downs.

Jayden Bogle is not getting replaced while Max Lowe v Ryan Giles would be an interesting debate, it is also very difficult to kick one of Oliver Norwood and Sander Berge out of midfield.

Jonny Howson makes a strong claim but my first alteration would be to put Riley McGree into that central midfield three in the place of Tommy Doyle.

Iliman Ndiaye has to stay in that front two when fit and available and though they would not really work as a pair, you cannot leave Chuba Akpom out with the form that he is in.

Alfie Burns

There’s a handful at Boro that would get into the Sheffield United starting line-up.

Dael Fry is a centre-back that’s got plenty of ability and someone that, for my money, should be playing in the Premier League. He’d slot into Sheffield United’s three-man defence seamlessly alongside Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Egan.

Another player is probably Ryan Giles at left wing-back. Max Lowe is a good player and someone that’s got really good athleticism, yet Giles just edges it for me given how many assists he registers from the left.

In terms of the defence and midfield, there’s probably not much more you’d change, with James McAtee and Riley McGree fairly evenly matched.

The big decision is who would join Iliman Ndiaye in attack.

Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom are both contenders to be included ahead of Oli McBurnie and, personally, I’d be including Akpom. The Middlesbrough man would be the perfect focal point for Ndiaye to play off, whilst he quite obviously carries a huge goal threat as he races along at almost a goal-a-game this season.

My combined XI would look something like: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Fry; Bogle, Norwood, Berge, McAtee, Giles; Akpom, Ndiaye.