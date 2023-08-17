Chuba Akpom has now officially left Middlesbrough to join Eredivisie giants Ajax, after three years with the Championship club.

Michael Carrick has lost his 2022/23 top scorer with a fortnight left of the summer transfer window.

Ajax sign Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough

It was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon by both Middlesbrough and Ajax that Akpom had left the Riverside Stadium to join the Dutch side.

The 27-year-old joined Boro in September 2020 from Greek side PAOK Salonika, and while his time at the club didn’t get off to the best of starts, he leaves the club with fond memories from most Middlesbrough supporters.

Akpom played 82 times for the club, recording 34 goals and four assists in the process. 29 of those goals came last season, as he finished as the top goalscorer in the league as Boro reached the Championship play-offs.

But with the club failing to reach the Premier League and the striker having one year left on his contract and looking unlikely to sign a new one, Boro reluctantly accepted a bid for the forward.

That bid is said to be worth around €12.3m (£10.5m) deal with a €2m (£1.7m) add-ons package, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

What is Chuba Akpom’s message to the Middlesbrough fans?

As the transfer is now all sealed, Akpom sent a message to the club’s supporters, via Middlesbrough’s official website.

He said: “I’d like to thank everyone connected with Boro and especially a big thanks to the fans for the support and love they have given me.

“Last season was full of memories I’ll never forget, and I will be forever proud. Everyone knows what I think of Michael Carrick, and I’m sure success is just around the corner.

“For me now, I have an exciting new challenge with one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can’t wait to get started with Ajax. I’ll still be following the Boro from afar and wish everyone connected with the club all the very best for the future.”

Akpom then wrote a separate message on Twitter, which read: “My time at Middlesbrough has come to an end. Despite how things started, I’ve learned a lot about myself here. Last season was special. That feeling of scoring and making history at the Riverside is something I’ll truly miss. Thanks to everyone associated with Middlesbrough FC. I wish you all the best for the future. Boros 29.”

How much was Ajax signing Chuba Akpom earning at Middlesbrough?

As mentioned, Akpom’s contract at the Riverside Stadium ran until the summer of 2024, which meant that before leaving, he only had 12 months left on his deal.

Now, using Capology, we have looked at the estimated salary that the forward was on at Middlesbrough.

According to Capology, Akpom was on a weekly wage of £22,500, which adds to a total of £1,170,000 a year.

It is obviously unclear what the 27-year-old will now be on at Ajax, but you may expect him to be on much more than he was at Middlesbrough. The Englishman was considered to be one of the top earners at Middlesbrough while at the club, and the wages he has now given up will probably be put towards a suitable replacement.