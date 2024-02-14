Chupa Akpom left Middlesbrough in the summer to move to Dutch club Ajax, following a fantastic season in the Championship under Michael Carrick.

The former Arsenal forward starred for Boro last season, scoring 29 times in the league to win the Championship top scorer award. His goals helped the club finish in the play-off places, although he couldn't stop them losing to Coventry City in a disappointing semi-final performance.

His goal-scoring exploits attracted the interest of Eredivisie side Ajax, who forked out a reported fee of £10.5 million for the striker.

Akpom made the permanent move to Europe in the summer, joining a side who finished third in the league after a disappointing campaign last year.

Akpom has struggled to replicate his Boro form at Ajax

While he managed an incredible 29 goals in the Championship last season, Akpom as struggled to replicate that form following his move to Ajax in the summer.

The striker struggled to settle in Amsterdam, which explained his early poor form at his new club. The former Arsenal and Hull City striker revealed to ESPN how he had not been settled for months at his new club, initially calling the move a "catastrophe".

"It’s been a catastrophe, personally and for the team. I haven’t felt settled for two months, it’s only this week that I’ve felt settled. I’ve been in a hotel by myself, I’ve not been playing, and I feel like I’ve been alone here, but this week I feel back to my normal self."

He didn't find the net for the first time until November, but soon went on a run of four goals in five matches. It looked like he was back to his best, but a drop in form has seen him score just once since November in the Eredivisie.

When he has played, Akpom was one of the best strikers in the league, statistically. His goals per 90 minutes ratio is the highest in the division, and his shots per game and shots on target per game are in the top 2% of players in the division.

However, his passing accuracy has been below average, with just 77.1% of his passes finding the mark. The forward also only completes an average of one dribble per game, putting him among the lowest players in the league for that stat.

Chupa Akpom's Ajax Eredivisie Stats, 2023/24 Appearances 14 Minutes Played 442 Goals 6 Assists 0 Expected Goals (xG) 5.42 Expected Assists (xA) 0.43 Shots On Target 13 Stats Correct As Of February 12, 2024 - As Per FotMob

Akpom hasn't managed to cement himself as a starter in the Ajax side.

Forward Brian Brobbey has been favoured by manager Michael Valkanis, with the striker being linked with a move to Manchester United following his 17-goal haul this year.

Of his 14 appearances in the league, Akpom has started just three times. It Brobbery does leave in the summer, then the striker may be given more opportunities in the team, although the English forward has also been linked with a move away from Ajax in recent weeks.

It has been a disappointing time for the club as well. Ajax are currently having one of their worst seasons in years, as they sit fifth in the league, outside the European qualification places.

The Amsterdam club have not finished outside the top three since 2006, so it would be a disaster if they could not improve on their current league position before the end of the campaign.

Related Matt Crooks reveals key reason for leaving Middlesbrough Crooks penned an exit message following his move to the United States - and he outlined his key reason for departing.

Chuba Akpom has been linked with a return to England

With a lack of game despite his impressive statistics in the league, Akpom was linked with a return to England during the January transfer window.

According to reports from the Telegraph, a number of Premier League clubs were chasing the forward for a move in the January transfer window.

Fulham were linked with a move for the forward, although Chelsea's Armando Broja was said to be their top target on the final day of the season.

Nottingham Forest also reportedly had a transfer bid rejected for the forward, as they looked to add some more goals to their team in their fight against relegation.

No transfer materialised for the English striker on deadline day, so he remains at Ajax until at least the end of the season.

He still hasn't been favoured by Valkanis since the Eredivisie returned from their winter break, and he could pursue a move back to England if the situation does not change by the summer.

Clubs clearly recall his form from his time at Middlesbrough, which should help convince them to make a move for the striker.

At 28-years of age, it may be the last time he is able to secure a move to the Premier League, so you'd think Akpom would jump at the chance to move back to England if presented with the opportunity.