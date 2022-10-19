Chuba Akpom features: One winner and one loser at Middlesbrough so far this season

Middlesbrough have endured a very difficult start to the Championship season after many had tipped them to be in the thick of the automatic promotion race.

Boro did begin the campaign with some promise based on performances and not results, but there was a drop-off towards the back end of Chris Wilder’s time at the club, when it became apparent that there had been a breakdown in relations off the pitch.

Michael Carrick is seemingly poised to become the club’s next manager, which would be an interesting change of approach from the club but one that should provoke some positivity from the stands at The Riverside.

Here, we have taken a look at one winner and one loser at Boro so far this season…

Winner: Chuba Akpom

Akpom’s career at Boro and potentially in English football seemed to be coming to an end when he was loaned to PAOK last season.

If Chris Wilder had brought in the attacking reinforcements he desired by the start of the campaign, then Akpom may have struggled to make matchday squads.

However, the Arsenal youth product has been heavily involved when available and is Boro’s joint-top scorer in the league with three goals.

It remains to be seen what brand of football Carrick would look to implement on Teesside, and what kind of a role Akpom will take up within that.

The 27-year-old’s deal at Boro expires at the end of the season but he is going the right way about pushing for an extension this term.

Loser: Matt Clarke

Clarke was a fans’ favourite in his time on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion at Derby County and West Bromwich Albion in the last three seasons.

But the ball playing centre back has been performing well below those levels so far this term and has been promptly dropped following Wilder’s departure.

Boro have plenty of options at centre back, and if Carrick prefers a back four system, Clarke could find himself a way down the pecking order for the remainder of the season.