Highlights Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom denies rumors of demanding a huge contract to stay at the club.

Akpom's outstanding performance last season has attracted interest from clubs like Crystal Palace and Everton, creating uncertainty over his future at Middlesbrough.

The situation is urgent as Akpom's contract is set to expire next year, and the club doesn't want to risk losing him for free. A resolution or decision on his future is likely to come soon.

Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom insists it’s ‘not true’ that he is asking for a huge contract to stay at the club.

Will Chuba Akpom leave Middlesbrough this summer?

The 27-year-old enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign last time out, with the appointment of Michael Carrick, and a positional tweak, working wonders for Akpom, who found the net 28 times in 40 appearances as Boro reached the play-offs.

Naturally, that prompted transfer speculation this summer, with Crystal Palace and Everton among the clubs thought to be keen on Akpom. Normally, Boro would be reluctant to sell such a key figure, but the situation has been complicated by the fact he has entered the final year of his contract at the Riverside Stadium.

Therefore, the Teesside outfit know that if he doesn’t sign an extension, Akpom could walk away for free in 12 months time, which would be a real blow.

Chuba Akpom yet to sign new Middlesbrough contract

But, so far a deal hasn’t been agreed between Akpom and the club, and reports emerged on social media claiming that the former Arsenal youngster has been pricing himself out of a new contract, with the demands said to be ‘way beyond’ what Boro would be able to offer.

However, Akpom responded to that with a message on Twitter that simply stated it was ‘not true’.

That is obviously hugely encouraging for Boro fans, who will be desperate for their key man to extend his stay at the club given how important he was for Carrick last season as the side charged up the table to make the top six against the odds.

Chuba Akpom future likely to be decided shortly

Even though fans will be pleased at this update, the reality is that it doesn’t actually change much.

You can be sure key figures at the club won’t want to lose Akpom on a free, so you would think that something has to give in the next month. Either a new deal will be agreed, or Akpom will be moved on.

This dragging on would do nobody any favours, and Akpom would be able to agree a pre-contract with clubs outside England from January.

The uncertainty also doesn’t help Carrick, as if Akpom does move on, he will bring in a hefty fee, which could be used to strengthen other areas of the squad, whilst they will almost certainly need at least one more attacker as well.

Will Chuba Akpom play for Middlesbrough against Millwall this weekend?

Unfortunately for Boro, Akpom is carrying a knee injury which has meant he is yet to play in pre-season so far, meaning he won’t be involved against Millwall on Saturday.

It’s unclear just how long the player will be out for, but fans are going to need to give Akpom time to get up to full fitness as he looks to build on his outstanding season last time out.

Morgan Rogers, Matt Crooks and Marcus Forss are likely to be in the front three against the Lions, with the trio having started the friendly draw with Auxerre over the weekend.