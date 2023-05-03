12 months ago, Chuba Akpom was in the final stages of a loan spell with Greek outfit PAOK Salonika - the club he was plying his trade for before Middlesbrough splashed out £2.75 million on his services in 2020.

At that point, he perhaps would have felt his days on Teesside were coming to an end - he scored just five times in 39 appearances in his debut season for Boro and unfancied by then-manager Neil Warnock, it was agreed that he would return to PAOK, where he netted 11 goals.

Boro were expected to splash the cash on new strikers last summer and they ended up bringing in Marcus Forss permanently and Rodrigo Muniz on loan, but with a shortage of forwards during pre-seasom, Akpom was handed a chance by Chris Wilder and he hasn't looked back since.

Of course it is Michael Carrick who he owes much of his success to, but before his appointment Akpom had netted four times already before exploding into life when the ex-England international arrived in the dugout at the Riverside Stadium, scoring 24 goals in 28 outings and was recently crowned Championship Player of the Season.

Akpom's campaign doesn't end this coming Monday as Boro have to navigate their way through the play-offs to make it back to the Premier League, but it hasn't stopped the rumour mill swirling on Akpom's future for a number of months.

And earlier this week, it is Crystal Palace who are the latest club to have been touted with an interest in the 27-year-old by TEAMtalk.

How long is his contract at Middlesbrough?

Going into the 2022-23 season, Akpom had just one year left on his contract but included in his deal was the optional extension of a year by the club, and that is something that they triggered back in December after his goalscoring sparked into life.

Now, Akpom's contract runs out in the summer of 2024 and despite Boro's attempts to tie him down longer-term during the course of the current campaign, no fresh deal has been penned just yet.

That means going into the summer, Boro could be vulnerable to a significant offer for Akpom's services - especially if they fail to win promotion through the play-offs.

Could he leave for Crystal Palace?

There's every chance that Akpom could be enticed by a move to Palace - especially if Boro do not have a place in the Premier League for 2023-24.

Should promotion be won at Wembley, then there's no reason as to why Akpom wouldn't extend his stay at Boro considering how well he has played this season and how highly he has spoke of Michael Carrick, but TEAMtalk's report on Palace's interest suggests that he would like a move back to London if the opportunity arose.

Things will be far more clear by the end of May as to what Akpom is likely to do this summer, but like Marcus Tavernier and Djed Spence did last summer, failure to win promotion could signal the end of his time in the North East.