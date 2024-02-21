Highlights Chuba Akpom, once a Championship star, is now struggling to find playing time with Ajax in the Dutch capital.

A return to England may be on the cards for Akpom, with the striker rumored to be on the transfer list at Ajax.

If Akpom moves to a Premier League team, he could be a strong option after topping the Championship's scoring charts.

Chuba Akpom was the Player of the Season in the Championship for Middlesbrough last season - but he's struggling to find the required game time in an Ajax shirt.

The former Arsenal academy graduate had been on the fringes of Boro's squad under Chris Wilder, but with a lack of attacking options going into the 2022-23 campaign, Akpom was re-integrated and started the season with two goals in three matches before suffering an injury.

It was the hiring of Michael Carrick though that saw Akpom become central to Boro's promotion push last season, with the former England international truly getting the best out of his abilities.

31 games under the Manchester United stalwart resulted in 24 league goals, and despite not bagging in the play-offs, Akpom's career was back on track after seemingly being in the wilderness the summer prior.

A move to Ajax followed, but with Akpom failing to break the barrier in the Dutch capital, a return to England could well be on the cards - and it could haunt the Riverside outfit.

Chuba Akpom transfer latest

According to Algemeen Dagblad, as per FootballTransfers, Akpom is on a list of eight Ajax stars who will be available for transfer in the summer transfer window.

The Dutch giants have massively struggled this season and appear to be a world away from the side they had which reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals back in 2019 under current Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

As a result, Akpom - who cost the club around £12million after entering the final year of his contract at Middlesbrough last season - has supposedly been listed for sale due to current boss John Van ’t Schip’s ongoing preference to integrate youth players over the stars he brought in just seven months ago.

Akpom was utilised as a challenger for starting striker Brian Brobbey, but he has been unable to crack the code in Amsterdam and as such, has seen himself start more games on the bench than on the pitch. He did score in four consecutive appearances back in October with Ajax going through a rut but with the striker unable to get back into the team as a result, it’s no surprise that he’s on the peripherals of a move elsewhere.

Why Chuba Akpom could come back and haunt Middlesbrough

Akpom is probably not of the level required to sign fo a Premier League team.

Of the starting strikers in the top-flight of English football, it's tough to imagine a team that he would start at. Burnley and Sheffield United are the two obvious candidates due to their below-par seasons, but with Lyle Foster proving to be better in the Premier League than he was in the Championship and Akpom's former strike partner at Boro, Cameron Archer, being bought by the Blades in the summer, there aren't many arguments to be had.

Reports have suggested that Archer will return to Aston Villa in the summer on a buy-back clause should Sheffield United be relegated, so there would be a space opening up at Bramall Lane should that happen; whilst Burnley are likely to see Jay Rodriguez depart his hometown club with his contract up in the summer.

Championship top scorers - Regular season, 2022/23 Games Goals Chuba Akpom 40 28 Viktor Gyokeres 46 21 Carlton Morris 44 20 Joel Piroe 43 19 Nathan Tella 39 17

As an option for teams that will be looking to find their way back into the Premier League, there aren't many better options to take than Akpom. 28 goals last time out shows he has credentials at second-tier level and with Ajax unlikely to make a profit on his signature, sales of key players in the summer will surely be able to fund a move for him.

Of course, that is great for the three relegated sides - but for Middlesbrough, it would be a nightmare scenario.

Akpom would be playing for a team likely to score hatfuls of goals should he move on and boss the Championship again - and with Middlesbrough likely being promotion rivals under Michael Carrick, they could well miss out thanks to a familiar face.