Chuba Akpom finished the Championship season as the division’s top scorer with a tally of 28 league goals.

It was a stellar campaign from the forward who had been frozen out of the Middlesbrough squad in the previous year.

Akpom is now a prized asset in Michael Carrick’s squad going into the summer transfer window.

With the team having failed to gain promotion, speculation has led to uncertainty over the future of the 27-year-old.

How long does Chuba Akpom’s contract have left?

Akpom now has just one year remaining on his current contract, meaning he could be a free agent in 12 months’ time.

It was initially set to expire this summer, but Boro triggered a clause to automatically extend his deal by another year.

This has just kicked the can down the road over his future, meaning uncertainty still remains over whether he will be at the club next season.

Akpom has hinted that the support he has received may convince him to remain with the club beyond this transfer window, but it remains to be seen where his future lies.

How much is Chuba Akpom worth?

According to Transfermarkt, the forward has a current transfer market value of €12 million (£10.3m).

This is the highest his value has been during his time with Middlesbrough, which is a fair reflection on his form in recent seasons.

Despite having just one-year remaining on his contract, his value is still rising due to how impressive his performances have been under Carrick this season.

His transfer value was worth €3.2 million (£2.7m) when he first signed for the club from PAOK in 2020.

Michael Carrick is set for his first summer transfer window in charge at the Riverside Stadium

What is Chuba Akpom earning?

According to Capology, Akpom is earning an estimated weekly salary of £22,500.

This equates to roughly £1.2 million a year, having signed in the summer of 2020 from Greece.

Relative to his Middlesbrough teammates, Akpom is the second-highest earner at the club.

The only other higher wage on the books at the Riverside is Jonathan Howson’s, with the midfielder reportedly earning an estimated wage of £25,000 per week.

Given Akpom’s importance to the side, there is no doubt that any new contract could come with a wage increase that could make him the club’s best paid player.

However, a move to the Premier League could be on the cards this summer with Crystal Palace one top flight club reportedly weighing up a move for the forward this transfer window