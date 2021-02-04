Chuba Akpom at Middlesbrough: What do the stats say about the player? What can he improve?

Chuba Akpom’s first season with Middlesbrough could perhaps be described as solid, rather than spectacular.

The Teessiders completed a deal to sign the striker from Greek side PAOK during the summer transfer window and had high hopes for the frontman at the Riverside Stadium.

After coming through the youth ranks at Arsenal it was clear that there was a quality player in there, but the challenge for Neil Warnock was always going to be on unlocking that potential.

So how has the 25-year-old fared since moving to Teesside? We took to Wyscout to have a detailed look.

What do the stats say about the player?

On the surface it’s been a fairly disappointing campaign for the Middlesbrough striker.

Since moving to the club Chuba Akpom has played 23 matches – many of which he has been a member of Neil Warnock’s starting XI.

In that time the player has scored four goals and created just one more for his teammates – meaning that his goals to games record is just less than one goal every six matches.

While that doesn’t sound great it’s perhaps not as bad as it sounds when you delve a little bit deeper.

Using the expected goals formula, Akpom’s statistics suggest that based on his play he should have scored 8.65 goals since moving to Teesside – a tally that would be over one goal every three matches.

With 0.57 shots per game and 54.5% of his efforts being on target this conversion rate is actually fairly decent – the only thing that he could perhaps increase is the number of shots attempted as this would almost certainly boost his end product.

What can he improve?

Quite simply, Chuba Akpom needs to improve his end product.

As we’ve seen his statistics in terms of shot conversion and shots on target is pretty decent – something that’s shown by his expected goals tally of 8.65 in the 24 games so far.

The fact that he’s only got four indicates that the lack of goals could actually be down to luck.

Of course the best way for him to improve the tally is by taking more shots in the first place.

An average of 0.57 shots per game is pretty low for a striker, with many operating on a conversion rate of one goal for every three shots on goal.

If he can take more risks by having more efforts on goal then then this would make the overall picture regarding his contribution a little bit more eye-catching, as after all, a striker is in a team to score goals.