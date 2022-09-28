Chuba Akpom at Middlesbrough: Should he get a new contract? When does his current deal expire?

Middlesbrough have had a disappointing start to the season under Chris Wilder.

Despite many tipping the Teessiders for promotion heading into the season, they sit in the relegation zone on goal difference after 10 fixtures.

A number of factors have contributed to that poor start, like Boro finding themselves on the wrong side of fine margins in the majority of fixtures. There’s been movement in and out of the squad right up until September 1st’s transfer deadline, whilst injuries have had their say like at any club.

One man to struggle with injury is Chuba Akpom, the striker who picked up a knee injury in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United – a game in which he’d scored twice in.

Akpom is actually a really interesting talking point at Boro, having come back in from the cold over the summer and, bluntly, booting the door back open on his career at the Riverside Stadium.

There’s still a fair bit to weigh up, though:

When does his current deal expire?

Akpom signed for Middlesbrough when Neil Warnock was still in-charge, arriving from PAOK for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £2.75m. At the time, he signed a three-year deal with Boro seeing him through until the summer of 2023.

At this moment in time that’s not changed, with Akpom into the final 12 months of his deal on Teesside.

Should he get a new contract?

It’s probably too early to say.

Akpom was shipped back out on loan to PAOK last summer and spent the season in Greece. Despite scoring nine times, his Boro career felt like it might be over.

However, as we’ve touched on, the 26-year-old has come back into the fold under Wilder at the start of this season. In all competitions he’s made four appearances and scored two goals – a goal every 0.79 minutes (BBC) leaves him head and shoulders above the rest in the squad when it comes to productivity per 90, despite his injury.

If he can carry on hitting those types of numbers when he’s fit again, it might be that contract negotiations are on the agenda.

Then again, there’s speculation surrounding Wilder’s future at the moment. The Daily Mail have noted the tension between Wilder and Steve Gibson the Boro owner, with Wilder seemingly on AFC Bournemouth’s radar.

A potential change in the dugout could bring about another twist in Akpom’s future.

It’s probably one to revisit when the season is that little bit older and Akpom has been available for more than just four fixtures.

