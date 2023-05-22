Middlesbrough will be playing in the Championship again next season after a 1-0 aggregate loss at the Riverside stadium to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals.

A goalless first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena meant everything was to play for in the second leg, and the Sky Blues came out victorious, with Gustavo Hamer's strike enough to take them to Wembley and the play-off final.

Michael Carrick's Boro side will remain in the Championship for their sixth consecutive campaign at second tier level. It will likely be a busy summer for his team, with six loanees set to return to their parent clubs.

One of which is Ryan Giles, who racked up 11 assists in the Championship from a left-wing-back role. The 23-year-old is returning to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers after 47 Championship appearances.

Ryan Giles' goodby message to Middlesbrough

Giles took to Instagram to pen an emotional farewell message to the Middlesbrough fans, he said: "A hard way to finish an incredible season, but what a journey it's been! I've loved every moment representing this great club and have made memories and friends that I'll cherish for life!

"Shoutout to the fans, who from day one made me feel as one of their own... for that I will be forever grateful. Thank you Middlesbrough! ❤️ #utb"

Middlesbrough squad respond to Ryan Giles exit

Chuba Akpom was top scorer for Middlesbrough this season with 29 goals, he replied: "😔💔"

Aaron Ramsey joined Giles and his teammates in the January window, he added: "❤️❤️"

20-year-old Hayden Hackney had his breakout season under Michael Carrick's tutelage, he said: "What a guy 😢❤️"

Darragh Lenihan joined last summer from Blackburn Rovers, he continued the support and said: "❤️❤️❤️"

Finally, Marc Bola summed up his thoughts by commenting: "Super🌟😭"

What next for Ryan Giles? Could a return to Middlesbrough be on the cards?

After two extremely successful Championship loans in a row now with Boro and Blackburn Rovers, you would imagine Wolves and Julen Lopetegui will want to take a good l at the young defender in pre-season.

A queue of the best sides in the Championship will likely form, should Wolves look to sell or loan again. However, given his good and settled season with Middlesbrough, it's hard to imagine that they won't be in for him and he wouldn't be keen on a reunion, too.

It would also not be surprising if a recently relegated side with more cash and better resources can't tempt Giles, should he not remain at Molineux for 2023/24.