Christopher Schindler sends heartwarming message following Huddersfield Town departure

Huddersfield Town have recently confirmed that Christopher Schindler has left the club when his contract reached a conclusion this summer, as he’s gone on to sign for German side 1. FC Nürnberg.

Schindler first signed for the Yorkshire-based side back in 2016, and it’s safe to say that he impressed in his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The German defender played a key role in their promotion-winning season, in what was his first year with Huddersfield Town, as he fired home the winning penalty in the Championship play-off final against Reading at Wembley, in a memory which will stick with the club’s supporters for years to come.

He went on to make 184 appearances in total for the Terriers, which includes being a regular whilst they were playing their football in the Premier League not so long ago.

But Schindler found regular minutes hard to come by in this year’s campaign, with the defender missing the second-half of the season through injury.

It was a frustrating season on the whole for Carlos Corberan’s side, as they finished 20th in the Championship table, and only six points above the relegation zone.

Schindler has taken to Instagram to issue his thoughts on his departure, and labelled his time with Huddersfield Town as ‘an absolute pleasure’, whilst also mentioning that he’ll return to visit one day, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

The Verdict:

It’s a classy statement from a player that Huddersfield Town fans will be disappointed to depart this summer.

Schindler has been a fantastic servant to the Terriers over plenty of ups and downs in recent years, and he’ll be a big miss in their squad heading into the new season.

It’s no coincidence that their poor run of results in the Championship came at a time when Schindler wasn’t involved in the team due to injury.

It’ll be interesting to see which player Carlos Corberan targets as his replacement this summer, as he’s a player that won’t be easy to replace by any stretch of the imagination.