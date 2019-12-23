Connect with us

'Christmas ruined' – Worrying Leeds United update has got these fans in discussion

4 mins ago

Leeds United talisman Pablo Hernandez has been ruled out for a month after suffering a hamstring injury in the defeat to Fulham.

Hernandez started for Leeds in their 2-1 loss to the Cottagers at the weekend but his time on the pitch was short-lived as he had to be withdrawn after three minutes, following a hamstring injuryy.

Leeds headed into the game looking to bounce back from a gutting 3-3 draw with Cardiff City last week, having been 3-0 up. This game presented Leeds with a chance to restore daylight between themselves and the chasing pack and their opponents, Fulham. However, Leeds’ fortunes from the start were not great as Hernandez was hauled off for Gjanni Alioski, to which Leeds never really got going.

The Spaniard has struggled with injury throughout this season after missing a just over a month with different muscular problems in the draw against Derby County back in September.

Speaking in his press conference before the Boxing Day clash against Preston North End, Marcelo Bielsa was obviously asked immediately about the fitness of Hernandez and how long he is set to be out for. 

As quoted by Leeds Live, Bielsa confirmed that Hernandez will be out for “one month”, ruling him out until mid-January.

With this news coming at just the wrong time for Leeds, we take a look at how fans have reacted to this on Twitter…

