Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Christmas miracle’, ‘Best news you’ll ever here’ – These West Brom fans are delighted as transfer update shared

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Jordan Hugill is expected to leave West Brom in the transfer window as Norwich City plan to bring the striker back.

The 29-year-old only joined the Baggies in the summer, and it was hoped that he would become a key figure for new boss Valerien Ismael, thriving under the direct style the manager favours.

However, it’s fair to say the move hasn’t gone to plan. Hugill has managed just one goal in 17 league games and most of his minutes in the past month or so have come from the bench.

Therefore, bringing in a new number nine is seen as a priority for Albion in the New Year. And, according to reporter Alan Nixon, Hugill is set to depart.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10

The club were founded in 1878. True or false?

The journalist revealed that Adam Idah will be allowed to leave the Canaries, meaning they will recall Hugill to give them more depth up top.

It’s fair to say the prospect of Hugill returning to Carrow Road hasn’t bothered the West Brom fans, and here we look at some of the reaction to the news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Christmas miracle’, ‘Best news you’ll ever here’ – These West Brom fans are delighted as transfer update shared

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: