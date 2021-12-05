‘Christmas miracle’, ‘Best news you’ll ever here’ – These West Brom fans are delighted as transfer update shared

Jordan Hugill is expected to leave West Brom in the transfer window as Norwich City plan to bring the striker back.

Forest. Front of the queue for young Norwich striker Idah. Should be loaned out … Canaries to have Hugill back from West Brom to fill that hole … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 5, 2021

The 29-year-old only joined the Baggies in the summer, and it was hoped that he would become a key figure for new boss Valerien Ismael, thriving under the direct style the manager favours.

However, it’s fair to say the move hasn’t gone to plan. Hugill has managed just one goal in 17 league games and most of his minutes in the past month or so have come from the bench.

Therefore, bringing in a new number nine is seen as a priority for Albion in the New Year. And, according to reporter Alan Nixon, Hugill is set to depart.

The journalist revealed that Adam Idah will be allowed to leave the Canaries, meaning they will recall Hugill to give them more depth up top.

It’s fair to say the prospect of Hugill returning to Carrow Road hasn’t bothered the West Brom fans, and here we look at some of the reaction to the news…

Christmas miracle. We can 2 players in for the wage he is wasting #WBA https://t.co/7LHzHTtxrj — Andrew Beech (@beechyboy90) December 5, 2021

Some of the best news you’ll ever here https://t.co/lgtffGfG97 — George Tucker (@GeorgeT02878960) December 5, 2021

Don’t think you can question the man’s commitment but it just hasn’t worked has it #wba https://t.co/PXhDKbhDYQ — Baggies Breakdown (@BromBreakdown) December 5, 2021

Best news I’ve heard all week. https://t.co/Kc71vSeYTS — Meg (@Meg_Wba_) December 5, 2021

As useless as he is we'd better have someone lined up as a replacement then. https://t.co/Crapj4cV3C — Lizzie Hayward 💙 (@ehayward93) December 5, 2021

I don’t like aiming to much criticism at a single player but this did brighten my Sunday up. Unfortunately Hugill at the albion isn’t working #wba https://t.co/1YTcOKprFQ — Jamie Rossiter (@Jay89R) December 5, 2021