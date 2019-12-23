‘Christmas is saved’ – Many Middlesbrough fans excited as club announces departure

Middlesbrough have announced that head of recruitment operations Adrian Bevington will leave the club at the end of the month, which has drawn an excited response from many Boro fans.

Bevington has spent 18 months in his role at the Riverside, having been appointed in May 2018.

Prior to joining the club he was a long-serving FA executive and held a position on the board at Aston Villa.

It seems his exit will coincide with the start of what may be a very busy January transfer window for the North East club, who are just above the relegation places after a shaky start to the season.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side are 20th in the Championship as things stand, just five points above the drop zone, and face Huddersfield Town in a relegation scrap on Boxing Day.

With a number of the sides around them in the table having seen a change in fortunes under new managers, you feel it is important for Boro to have a strong January transfer window–though that will now be without Bevington.

In a statement on the club website, Bevington stated: “It has been a pleasure to work with Steve Gibson, Neil Bausor and everyone at the club.

“I’d like to wish Jonathan Woodgate, his staff, the players and supporters every success in the future.”

Club CEO Neil Bausor added: “On behalf of everyone at the club I’d like to thank Adrian for his work over the past 18 months and wish him well for the future.”

Following some questionable transfers over the last year and a half, it appears many Boro fans are glad to see the back of Bevington and took to Twitter to express their excitement.

Read the reaction of fans of the North East club here:

Christmas is saved! — davina (@N1VA_) December 23, 2019

The best Christmas present ever thanks Boro 😍 — Johnny Rea (@JohnnyRea1) December 23, 2019

Outstanding. Gill next — Ben Needham (@ben_needham) December 23, 2019

Thank god for that ….👋👋👋👋. Best news for quite sometime. — smj..Lesley (@ilesjv) December 23, 2019

Finally — Jordan 🇦🇹 (@Jordanwalker280) December 23, 2019

NEW RECRUITMENT TEAM: ANNOUNCE PROMOTION, AFTER 5 YEARS FINALLY SOMETHING IS DONE, SIUUUUUU — The Fresh Prince (@_TY_97) December 23, 2019

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS — callum (@caIIumj8) December 23, 2019