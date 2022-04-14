Christian Walton speaks out on “massive thing” for Ipswich Town next season

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton says it’s important his side finish the season well.

This season Town have done well and currently sit ninth in the league but just haven’t been able to manage the play-offs.

However since Kieran McKenna came in as manager, there has been a lift in the mood at Portman Road and the football has improved.

Despite the improvement, Town have drawn three of their five previous games and when asked if his side need to find a way past frustrating opposition, Walton told Independent Ipswich Town: “Yes, definitely. I think that’s the biggest thing because we all once again come up against teams who won’t come here to beat us; they’ll come to Portman Road looking to hold on and nick a draw so that they can take something from the game.

“It’s going to be a massive thing for us next season, finishing teams off when we take the lead and we’re one goal or even two goals up in a game. We need to hold on to win the game, which over the last two weeks has obviously been very disappointing. It felt like Shrewsbury were there for the taking on Saturday.

“They didn’t get out of their own half for the first ten minutes and it’s about us trying to sustain that pressure for the rest of the game. Okay, you can’t do it for the entire 90 minutes, but you need to do it consistently and finish teams off that are there to be beaten when we start so well.”

With the improvement already and the clear areas where his side need to develop, Walton feels as though his side can really kick on this season but knows that starts from now.

His side face third placed Rotherham on Saturday before taking on now top of the table Wigan on Tuesday.

“After that it’s already relegated Crewe away and, on April 30th, a home clash with mid table Charlton on the final day of what has been a frustrating season for everyone connected with the club.

“I believe it’s important that we finish the season really well. There’s no point in working as hard as we have done to this point in the season and then tailing off.

“We’ve got some big games coming up, like Rotherham away on Saturday and then Wigan here on Tuesday, so that’s two of the top three teams in the league.

“We’ve got to be testing ourselves against them and putting on good performances. It’s all preparation for next season and we will be looking to finish this one on a positive note. It’s a tough Easter programme but we have done well against top six teams this season.”

The Verdict:

Having now spent three seasons in League One, you can see there is intent from all at Ipswich Town to go up next year.

Since McKenna came into the club, it’s clear to see something has really clicked and although they still have some parts of their game to iron out, on the whole it looks like he is the man who will take them up.

As Walton points out, it’s important they finish this season on a high as it will give them the momentum they want to take into summer.

Furthermore with two tough games coming up, getting a result against one of them would be a big statement of intent for next year and would really boost the confidence further at Portman Road,