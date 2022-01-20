Christian Walton sends message to Ipswich Town fans after completing move from Brighton

Ipswich Town completed the signing of Christian Walton from Brighton and Hove Albion on a two and a half year deal on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old leaves the Seagulls after a seven and a half year affiliation with the club where he embarked on nine separate loan moves.

The final loan mission was at Portman Road in the first half of the campaign, where Walton displaced Vaclav Hladky and impressed the club hierarchy to persuade them to pursue a permanent move.

Walton took to Instagram to express his emotions after getting the deal over the line.

He posted: “Here to stay!!

“Absolutely delighted to commit my future to this huge football club @ipswichtown.

“Massive thanks to the fans for their support over the past four months.

“Let’s get this club back where it belongs!”

It is set to be a very exciting second half of the season for Ipswich, as they look to bridge the eight point chasm between themselves and the play-off places.

Walton looked likely, after performing excellently on loan in the Championship, to become Brighton’s long term number one following on from Maty Ryan, however the emergence of Robert Sanchez blocked that pathway and saw the 26-year-old pushed back into the EFL.

The Verdict

With his future secured until the summer of 2024, that certainty could be the boost that Walton has needed to kick on in his career.

Walton has amassed 170 appearances in the EFL at present and he could easily go on to double that in this upcoming spell with the Tractor Boys.

The clear ambition at all levels in Suffolk would have acted as a crucial pulling factor in Walton making the decision to join permanently.

After his 2020/21 campaign was hampered by injury it was a surprise to see Walton drop to League One this season, however with the Tractor Boys showing their intent in the transfer market, it has become a desirable project for the former England U21 international to put his name to.