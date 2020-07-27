Christian Walton makes PL claim regarding Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers loanee Christian Walton has stated that he expects a bright future for Tony Mowbray’s side after another promising campaign.

The goalkeeper has been on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and has once again been impressive throughout his time at the club, although will now return to the Premier League side.

Rovers will need to get a replacement in, and will hope that they can do so in an easy manner ahead of the upcoming quick turnaround between the campaigns.

Walton has expressed that he expects Blackburn to be challenging for a place in the Premier League in the near future while he also claimed that he took a real liking to the club after moving on loan.

Speaking to Blackburn’s official website, Walton said: “I definitely see a bright future for this club.

“Wherever I’ve gone on loan, I’ve taken a real interest in how they’ve got on and I’d love this club to do as well as they can and hopefully get back into the Premier League at some stage.”

The Verdict

Walton seems like a superb professional and he’s been good both on and off the pitch for Blackburn, and he’ll now hope he has impressed Graham Potter enough to push Matty Ryan in the Brighton goal.

If so, then it would be unlikely to see him head out on loan again, although if he was to do so, Blackburn and a number of other Championship sides would be sure to be on the list to try and sign him once more.

Walton has a bright future, and he must keep his modesty that he has shown throughout the campaign and carrying on keeping his head down and improving.