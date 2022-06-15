Christian Walton issues verdict on the future of Ipswich Town teammate

Towards the end of Ipswich Town’s season, 19-year-old Elkan Baggott came into the team stepping in for Cameron Burgess and impressed those watching.

The defender played in the final game of the season as well meaning he made two appearances for the Tractorboys last season and in the final game was part of an impressive defence that kept a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over Charlton.

Ipswich’s defence has been fairly solid all season and it’s a position where they will feel more confident.

However, goalkeeper Christian Walton feels as though the youngster is good enough to be in the mix after his performances as he told East Anglian Daily Times: “He was calm throughout the [Rotherham] game, didn’t look flustered, so for him he can take massive confidence from that and I think he’s got to be pushing next year to be in and around it, pushing the lads that are in front of him.

“At 19-years-old he’s big, good stature. I was pleased for him and I think all the other boys were too because we can see how well he’s done and how hard he’s worked.

“It’s good for the club too, to have an academy graduate come through and play in a game like that.”

It has however, previously been suggested by Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, that Baggott could be loaned for the 2022/23 season, in search of more regular game time.

The Verdict:

The 19-year-old stepped up when called upon this season and definitely impressed so there are good signs there that he has a future at the club as a first team player.

As Walton says, that could be very soon and this season if he stays at Portman Road he will no doubt be applying pressure from below and getting his opportunities as a substitute.

However, McKenna’s possibility of a loan deal may be a better long term solution for the player. If the right deal can be found it would ensure the defender was getting first team football every week which would develop his game and allow him to come back to Ipswich trying to start every game rather than just make an appearance.