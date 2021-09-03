Christian Walton issues message on Ipswich Town transfer following temporary Brighton departure

New Ipswich Town signing Christian Walton has revealed his excitement around joining the club, during an interview with the East Anglian Daily Times.

The shot-stopper joined The Tractors Boys on the penultimate day, as part of a loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, before the transfer window slammed shut.

Proceeding to make two more signings on deadline day, Ipswich finished the summer by recruiting 19 players.

Walton, who was confined to just a single Premier League 2 appearance and two matches in the FA Cup last season with The Seagulls, played every minute of the 2019/20 Championship campaign during a spell with Blackburn Rovers.

The 25-year-old also enjoyed productive loan stints with Luton Town and Wigan Athletic in the early stages of his career.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about his move to Suffolk, Walton said: “I know a lot about the club, played against them on a couple of occasions – turning up here today you can tell what a massive team it is and what a massive club is here, so I’m really happy to sign and looking forward to getting started.

“I had a bit of a difficult situation at Brighton where I wasn’t playing games, and I’d been used to playing week in and week out, obviously at Wigan, Luton, I’ve had numerous loans so I was getting that Saturday matchday feeling.

“So when Ipswich showed interest to take me I jumped at the chance to play for the manager again and play with a great group of lads and the team he’s putting together here.”

The verdict

It is not just the sheer volume of summer signings that has been impressive from an Ipswich perspective, but it is the quality of the additions that they have made that has particularly caught the eye.

Walton is someone who quite easily could be operating in the Championship, whilst the likes of Samy Morsy, Kyle Edwards, Conor Chaplin, amongst others, are of that second-tier standard also.

The 25-year-old will now be striving for first-team football with The Tractor Boys, but will not just walk into a starting spot.

Ipswich have not made the best of starts this season, however, once they fully click into gear, they will be some force to stop.

