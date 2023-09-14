Highlights Ipswich Town have been successful, despite the absence of Christian Walton, with only one defeat in their first seven games.

Vaclav Hladky has been a reliable replacement for Walton, making more than three saves per 90 and securing two clean sheets.

Ipswich Town face a challenging run of fixtures after the international break, but Hladky will continue as the goalkeeper for now.

Christian Walton has been sidelined since before the season began. However, this has not stopped his team becoming one of the league's surprise packages.

Ipswich Town have impressed since Kieran McKenna took charge at the end of 2021. They won promotion to the Championship and are currently competing well.

One defeat from their opening seven games in all competitions led the Tractor Boys into the first international break full of confidence. Their only blow was dealt by Leeds United, who emerged from an enthralling contest at Portman Road as 4-3 victors .

Triumphs against Sunderland, Stoke City, QPR and Cardiff City have been a true statement of intent, and left Town sitting in the second tier's automatic promotion places.

What is the latest Christian Wilson's injury news?

Walton looked to be one of McKenna's key men after his heroics last term saw him pick up the League One Golden Glove and feature in every league outing. He only missed eight minutes of the campaign after being substituted in the final knockings of Ipswich's 6-0 rout of Exeter City that won them promotion.

However, crisis struck in pre-season as the stopper sustained a foot injury that would see him sidelined for 'quite a while'.

Speaking to Suffolk News at the end of August, the Blues' boss, McKenna, said: “Christian is progressing well, he’s out of the boot and he’s started his work in the gym and his rehab is all going to plan so far."

Despite the lack of a time frame, Walton's return will most likely come before the end of the year. The former Brighton goalkeeper has been included in Town's 25-man squad that was submitted to the EFL. This squad can not be reconfigured until the winter transfer window opens in January.

How is Vaclav Hladky getting on?

During Walton's lengthy absence, Vaclav Hladky has been the perfect replacement, despite concerns regarding his ability at first.

After coming through in the Czech Republic, he broke onto the British footballing scene with St Mirren. A permanent move to Salford City 18-months later, then preceded a switch to Suffolk in 2021.

Since joining the Tractor Boys, Hladky has played 29 times. He started 12 times in his opening campaign, and was rather underwhelming.

No starts last term could have left the 32-year-old craving more. However, he kept his spot as the number two at Portman Road, and has been given the chance to deputise this time around.

The opportunity has been taken well. Hladky's tally of more than three saves per 90 has kept Town in games, and also led to two clean sheets being amalgamated.

What are Ipswich's next fixtures?

Hladky's form has been inspired, but it is widely presumed that Walton will regain his place between the sticks once fit. However, for now, the Czech will remain.

He will need to continue his strong form after the international break as a tough run of fixtures awaits. Two away trips in a week see the Tractor Boys travel to Sheffield and Southampton, before a home match against Blackburn precedes a bout against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.