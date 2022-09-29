Christian Walton in 3rd: Ipswich Town’s top 10 most valuable players right now in order

Ipswich Town have assembled a very intimidating squad for League One level over the last three transfer windows and are among the favourites to win automatic promotion this season as a result.

Kieran McKenna’s men suffered their first defeat of the campaign when they went down 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, being pegged back by a second half comeback after Freddie Ladapo had given them the lead going into half time.

McKenna has been able to set the side up to be incredibly strong defensively since replacing Paul Cook at the helm, and anything but promotion will be seen as a failure this term, even in the presence of other financial big-hitters for the level.

The Tractor Boys have picked up players from a wide range of destinations and backgrounds, with many having the potential to recoup sell-on value for the club in the not too distant future.

Here, we have taken a look at Ipswich’s top ten most valuable players in ascending order, as per Transfermarkt…