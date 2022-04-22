Christian Walton explains Ipswich Town’s approach to final two fixtures

Ipswich Town have been one of the best teams in League One since the turn of the year and will be amongst the favourites for promotion next season under Kieran McKenna.

The Tractor Boys have been a sleeping giant for a while now, having not achieved a play-off finish in the three seasons since relegation from the Championship, though they seem to have turned a corner and will boast one of the more intimidating squads heading into 2022/23.

Christian Walton has been a marquee signing between the sticks and he had his say on the conclusion of the campaign when he spoke to Twtd.co.uk.

He said: “We’ve got to be looking to win them both to end the season on a high note and then come back after a break to start preparing for next season.

“It’s not been a normal season in League One, as you can see if you look at the top of the Championship and League Two.

“On our points we would normally be in the play-offs.

“It’s ridiculous in our league and there must be some sort of record number of points needed to get into the top six.

“I suppose it shows that the bottom teams have not been able to take many points from the top teams and it could be the same again next year.

“It’s a competitive league and I don’t think that will change but I do feel confident about our chances.”

If Derby County can sort out their off-field situation then they have to be considered in the promotion mix, alongside clubs that have done it in recent years in Peterborough United and Barnsley.

The Verdict

Reputation alone gets you nowhere in League One, as the Tractor Boys have learnt the hard way in the last few years, and they will have to be on top of their game to justify any potential favourites tag next term.

McKenna’s men have been incredibly solid at the back in the last few months, and will be hoping to carry that positive process into next season.

The Suffolk club rebuilt the squad entirely last summer, and there were some teething problems under Paul Cook as a result, however it does seem like the time McKenna has spent with them this term has been very valuable, and that they are better placed to put together a promotion push next season.